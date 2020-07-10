As politicians fight over COVID-19 response, 100s of Idahoans have died from the pandemic

To date, nearly 500 Idahoans have died from and with the virus, while nearly 500 were in the ICU. 45-year-old Samantha Hickey was one of those 492 deaths.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Shortly before he was discharged from Walter Reed Military Hospital Monday night after being diagnosed with COVID-19 on Friday and spending three nights in the hospital, President Trump tweeted, urging Americans to not be afraid of COVID, to not let the virus dominate their lives.

His tweet did not mention the nearly 210,000 Americans who have died with and from COVID-19 and their families or the hundreds of thousands of others dealing with lasting medical problems.

To date, nearly 500 Idahoans have died from and with the virus, while nearly 500 others have spent time in the ICU.

The first person The 208 thought of was Samantha Hickey, the St. Luke's nurse practitioner from Caldwell. She died at the age of 45 from COVID-19 on July 13

She died of myocarditis, a heart condition brought on by the virus.

Hickey had no pre-existing conditions and by all accounts, she was a very healthy woman, wife, sister and mom.

What would her family and her son, Devan, what would he think about being told to not be afraid of COVID?

"She really didn't have symptoms until after knowing she was positive and really over a course of four or five days it was relatively normal sickness but then that Sunday came and really in a matter of hours it went from not so serious to incredibly serious," he said.

The mom walked herself into the emergency room, just days after her diagnosis, because she was dehydrated. Within 12 hours, Hickey suffered cardiac shock and died.

"I would love it for people to realize that it is something that can come very quickly and really be serious very quickly," Devan said. "My mother was medical professional and she was very good at her job it was something that she took seriously and it still wasn't enough."

Months ago, the medical director of Heart & Vascular Services for St. Luke's Health System, Doctor Nathan Green, wrote a letter to the community on behalf of her family.

At the end of it, he said, "COVID-19 is a dangerous disease, even to those who are healthy. My hope is that we're not too far down this path of rapid growth and that Samantha Hickey will be the last one to die from COVID-19 myocarditis in Idaho."

She wasn't.

Since then, we've learned a lot more about the virus and changed how it is treated. Some may not be afraid, but others are.

On Monday, Samantha Hickey would have turned 46.

St. Luke's is creating a nursing scholarship in her name right now and her son, Devan, is selling masks to help contribute.

On this Sunday's episode of 7's Hero, KTVB's Maggie O'Mara will talk with Devan about donating scholarship funds in memory of his mother.