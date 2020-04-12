Treasure Valley orthodontist finds another benefit of face masks

BOISE, Idaho — A Treasure Valley orthodontics office has come up with a timely advertising strategy for drumming up new business.
Idaho Kids Dentistry and Orthodontics, which has offices throughout the valley, recently installed a billboard that reads, "Best Time Ever to Get Braces," and includes a photo of a young woman wearing a face mask.
The idea here is that, with widespread mask usage due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no one will see your braces.
So it seems they found the silver lining of metal mouth, the bright side of brace face, and the positive side of pearl railroad.
And they're not wrong. So get your choppers chained. And if you embrace face coverings, no one will ever know.
Join 'The 208' conversation:
- Text us at (208) 321-5614
- E-mail us at the208@ktvb.com
- Join our The 208 Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/the208KTVB/
- Follow us on Twitter: @the208KTVB or tweet #the208 and #SoIdaho
- Follow us on Instagram: @the208KTVB
- Bookmark our landing page: /the-208
- And we also turn each episode into a podcast or Podbeam
- Still reading this list? We're on YouTube, too: