Treasure Valley orthodontist finds another benefit of face masks

If you're planning to get braces, now is the perfect time.

BOISE, Idaho — A Treasure Valley orthodontics office has come up with a timely advertising strategy for drumming up new business.

Idaho Kids Dentistry and Orthodontics, which has offices throughout the valley, recently installed a billboard that reads, "Best Time Ever to Get Braces," and includes a photo of a young woman wearing a face mask.

The idea here is that, with widespread mask usage due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no one will see your braces.

So it seems they found the silver lining of metal mouth, the bright side of brace face, and the positive side of pearl railroad.

And they're not wrong. So get your choppers chained. And if you embrace face coverings, no one will ever know.