'She is making a difference': Ada prosecutor praises Kuna kid's work for abuse survivors

Aurora Armon worked hard to collect over $1,500 in lose change from classmates at Crimson Point Elementary in Kuna.

BOISE, Idaho — It’s a meaningful day for 9-year-old Aurora Armon; she gets to finally finish a major project.

“Giving money to FACES of Hope,” Aurora said.

Faces of Hope in Boise helps and provides resources for people dealing with things like domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse. Aurora is passionate about helping others, so she started a campaign at school.

“I made a penny drive, and whoever raised the most money gets a pizza party,” Aurora said.

The prize of pizza helped produce pounds of pennies from students at Crimson Point Elementary in Kuna.

“They were really kind, they said that they were bringing it in because it was helpful to autistic and child abuse awareness,” Aurora said.

Those are topics close to Aurora and her supportive family.

“My brother is autistic, and he got abused in the hands of a teacher,” Aurora explained.

Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts met Aurora at FACES to help accept a donation of well over $1,500.

“She is making a difference in the community and we are really proud of that,” Bennetts said.

Bennetts notes how meaningful it is for a 9-year-old to take on a serious topic for a charity drive.

“Very important, serious issues and I think it’s great because it raises awareness and someone who is a young girl out there trying to make a difference already, it’s exciting to know what the future hold for us with someone like that who engaged and interested and caring about her community,” Bennetts said.

Aurora’s family is so proud of her hard work, just ask her mom Kate.

“With April being autism awareness month and child abuse awareness month, April is a big deal in our house. My son is well aware of everything, he is aware of his diagnosis, he is aware of what happened, and it wasn’t right. To be able to have his little sister speak up for him, that’s great,” Kate said.

Prosecutor Bennetts agrees.

“It is so heartwarming to see people get involved and be engaged in preventing child abuse, which is so important. It takes a community to really prevent child abuse, and that is our goal,” Bennetts said.

Aurora is a humble elementary schooler, who also happens to be Miss Gem State Elementary. She says delivering the check brings a unique excitement.

“It’s like having a whole entire, other birthday,” Aurora laughed.

Pennies, pizza, and projects aside, Aurora says her work comes down to a simple message.

“My favorite part of this whole project is helping people who are autistic and the people getting abused,” Aurora said.

Her family is excited for the success of the project, and the impact it will have.

“I am just so proud of her,” Kate said.

Aurora hopes people who learn about her project will remember this: “Stop abusing people and you don’t have to be rude to people who are autistic,” Aurora said.

