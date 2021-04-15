Titanic exhibit comes to the Discovery Center in Boise

More than 100 artifacts from the actual ship have made their way to Idaho and are on exhibit in Boise.

BOISE, Idaho — Its ill-fated maiden voyage came to a halt exactly 109 years ago today.

The unsinkable ship, well, sank.

The RMS Titanic, the world's largest ship at the time, was just about 1,000 miles from New York when it collided with a 400-foot-wide iceberg and sank.

Most of us over the age of 30 know more about it than we'd like to admit, getting our history lesson from Jack and Rose at the movie theatre in 1997.

"Titanic" was the highest-grossing movie of all time at the time.

24 years after that, and 109 years after its sinking, more than 100 artifacts from the actual ship have made their way to Idaho to the Discovery Center of Idaho.

There's no Jack and Rose love story to tell, but you are able to hear dozens of other compelling human stories through the exhibit's recreation of that disastrous night.