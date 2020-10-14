Thousands of more Idaho voters register to vote in the 2020 presidential election than in 2016

It also remains to be seen how many Idahoans complete the next step - voting. In 2016, only 75% of the 270,000 registered voters in Ada County actually voted.

BOISE, Idaho — According to the latest data from Idaho's Secretary of State's Office, Idahoans are taking the 2020 presidential election seriously by taking the first step with registering to vote.

In 2019, there were nearly 370,000 adults in Ada County, according to U.S. Census data. As of October 14, more than 300,000 eligible voters in the county have registered to vote in the 2020 election, so about 75% of those eligible.

In 2016, 270,556 people in Ada County were registered to vote, based on data from the Secretary of State's Office.

Canyon County has nearly 166,000 eligible voters and as of October 14, 109,000 have already registered, according to the Secretary of State's Office. That total is just under 66% and in comparison, only 101,400 Canyon County residents were registered by Election Day 2016.

Statewide, there are over 1.33 million Idahoans of voting age. As of October 14, 75% of Idahoans have registered to vote, so just over 1 million voters, compared to 2016's 936,000 registered voters.

Since then, Idaho's population has obviously grown and these statistics are from 2019, when the last batch of Census data was released, so they may now be slightly off.