'This is your family, these are your brothers': Bishop Kelly offers condolences to Emmett football team after tragic loss of teammate

Despite being competitors of the Huskies, the BK Knights offered their sympathy to Emmett High School players and coaches after the tragic loss of a teammate.

BOISE, Idaho — Extracurricular activities are an important part of education, especially during this year. These activities help teach life lessons of teamwork, hard work, and coming together in difficult times.

These lessons were on full display this weekend after members of the Emmett High School football team lost one of their own. The news came just hours before the Huskies set to play for a district championship against the Bishop Kelly High School (BK) Knights on Friday.

The game was postponed until Saturday, but word of the tragedy quickly spread across the Idaho high school football landscape, eventually making its way to the BK locker room.

Head coach Tim Brennan shared the news with the BK Knights after the team won its final regular-season game of the year.

That was when competition turned to unity.

Nine BK players and three coaches gave Emmett players some words of encouragement just before the game.

"When I heard the news, although I didn't know [them] personally, it was really sad to hear. Nobody should go through this because the thing about football is it brings everybody together," BK senior captain Colby Weikert said. "This is your family. These are your brothers and you have to remember to have each other's back, always. You never know what people are going through, so just always support your family and play for them."

Hours later, after a whirlwind of tragedy, the Huskies won their first 4A SIC Title in school history. This win placed BK in second place, only behind Emmett.

Emmett will carry the second seed into this week's state tournament against the Minico High School Spartans. BK will carry the sixth seed and play Pocatello High School.

Win or lose, these boys are a good example for all of us.