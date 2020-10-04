The foxes of McCall, man gets up close with wildlife

Dan O'Malley didn't have to wait for a stay-at-home order to appreciate his own backyard.

MCCALL, Idaho — One of the great things about living in Idaho is the relative closeness to the great outdoors.



We don't have to go very far to see all that Mother Nature has to offer in the Gem State, whether that be a peak of mountain peaks, the purple and pink majesty of sunrises and sunsets, or creatures creeping in their natural terrain.



And some of us are lucky enough to live where those things come to us, especially convenient during these days of self-isolation.



But for Dan O'Malley in McCall, he didn't have to wait for a stay-at-home order to appreciate the beauty of his own backyard.



He's been doing it for years.

"I try to take photos every day," O'Malley said.

"I've taken well over a hundred of photos at a time, you know, just to get maybe two or three good shots."

"Immediately south of my house, there's a large forested area that's not developed. And so the animals they tend to just come and go."

"I have deers, raccoons, squirrels. I don' even have to really leave home at all to get them. I've been photographing the foxes since 2011."

"Daniel O'Malley in McCall, Idaho."

"I bought my house in March of 2010. And fairly soon after I bought my house I noticed a few running through the front yard and so, apparently they thought I was a keeper, so they've been coming back ever since."

"One of the first foxes that came regularly, I call him 'handsome.' He's been coming for eight years now. And for a urban fox that's a long time. Their lifespan is usually five or six years at the most."

"I have another fox that I used to called Zorro, I haven't seen him for a long time. Zorro is Spanish for fox, one of the main reasons that I called him that. I have a younger fox who's been coming around for three years now that I call Sparky. He's a smaller statured fox. I call him Sparky cause he scatters about."

"I have another fox that's been coming around for at least eight years that I call 'dark eyes.' He's what's called a cross fox. He's a cross between a red fox and a silver fox. I call him dark eyes for obvious reasons. He has a very dark face, very dark coloring around the eyes."

"They're extremely social animals, not only between each other but with other animals. They get along great with my cats. If there's ever a problem it's primarily with one of my cats chasing after them."

"All my photos on my Facebook page are public, so anybody can share them, and anybody throughout the world can see them."

"It's interesting to read the comments that I get that they look forward to seeing my photos, gives me something to look forward to, posting the photos and knowing that people really love seeing them."

"It's really rewarding for me. I consider them part of my family really."

"It's my hobby. I love to do it."

Worth mentioning, no animals were harmed in the making of this story or any of those pictures.



Dan makes sure to never get too close or touch any of them.



