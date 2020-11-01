From Liverpool to Idaho: The Beatles invasion remembered 56 years later

January 10 is considered a big day for Beatles fans in the U.S.

BOISE, Idaho — Beatles fans likely know their history by heart.

Formed in Liverpool, England in 1960. Their first single: "Love Me Do" in 1962 and their debut album in 1963.

Then came the British invasion, the Beatles leading the charge of UK pop stars making their way to the US.

On January 10, 1964, Vee-Jay Records released "Introducing... the Beatles," the group's first album released in the U.S.

Gail Hoskovec, who grew up in Hagerman, was just 14-years old when songs like 'Twist and Shout' made their airwave debuts.

He says, even in Idaho, they had a following.

"They definitely were in Idaho, and if they were big in Idaho they had to be big everywhere," Hoskovec said.

But just ten days later, "Meet the Beatles" was released by Capitol Records, and it quickly rose to number one.

"'Meet the Beatles' was second, introducing was the first but it's still the most I suppose iconic in the record collector world," Hoskovec said.