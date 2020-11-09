Here's what returning to the classroom will look like for Treasure Valley students

Three school districts in the Treasure Valley have finalized their plans to bring students back to the classroom for in-person learning.

BOISE, Idaho — Ada County's recent transition from the "red" category, meaning substantial community spread is found in a particular area, to the "yellow" category, meaning community spread is minimal, has prompted local school boards to reevaluate their opening plans.

Each school district is now faced with deciding when their students will be allowed back in the classroom, as well as what precautionary measures will be taken.

Here is what each district has planned to date

West Ada School District

After a difficult first week of remote learning, West Ada School District will welcome students back to the classroom on Monday.

Students will be split into two teams, Team One and Team Two.

During that first week, students in Team One will attend classes in person Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Team Two will go on Tuesday and Thursday. Students will learn remotely on the days they are not scheduled to be in the classroom.

This schedule will not be consistent every week. It will flip every week to even out the number of days everyone is in school each week. By the end of the year, the time spent in the classroom will be equal for the two groups.

But how will that work with families that have children in two different grade levels?

West Ada said teams are designated by last name in order to keep siblings on the same schedule.

Boise School District

The second-largest school district in Idaho will not be back in class until Sept. 21. However, the reopening protocol varies based on grade level.

On that first Monday, Pre-K through second grade will be online for all students. Students will then attend in-person classes on alternating days depending on their last name. For example, students with last names beginning with A through I will attend classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

On October 5, grades three through six will begin following the same schedule. Grades seven through 12 will join on October 19.

The district's hope is to have all students in the classroom every day. This will not happen until at least November 9.

Nampa School District

Similar to West Ada, Nampa School District will divide the week into groups, based on last names.

Students will be divided into two groups, the Yellow group and the Blue group. Those in the Yellow group will attend classes on Tuesday and Friday, while those in the Blue group will go Monday and Thursday.

Wednesday will be an online day for everyone.

Students will begin returning to the classroom on Sept. 21.