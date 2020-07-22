What's up with Southwest District Health?

After two meeting cancellations, health district officials have rescheduled a public meeting for this Thursday at the Canyon County Courthouse.

CALDWELL, Idaho — We had a lot of questions about Southwest District Health's decision to cancel its special board meeting over security concerns.

And today, we're getting some answers.

First, the quick back story.

Southwest District Health tried to hold a meeting last week to discuss the possibility of a face mask mandate.

But that meeting was disrupted by Ammon Bundy and others who tried to force their way into the meeting, even though they were not wearing the required face masks.

The group was demanding that the public have a say in any decisions about mask mandates.

Last week's meeting was canceled because of the ruckus and rescheduled for Wednesday, July 21.

But then that meeting was canceled, citing security concerns.

We asked board member Tom Dale what they were concerned about.

Here's what he had to say:

"There have not been any specific threats made to any board members or staff members," Dale said. "We just became aware that there was a heightened interest in the meeting and discussions with the Canyon County Sheriff's Office as well as Caldwell Police Department, they brought up the fact that they would like just another couple of days to make sure that we're doing everything correctly and we're protecting the security and the safety of the people who wish to attend and make sure we have a good, orderly meeting."

KTVB viewers Sue and Jim had another question about all of this.

They asked: "Why does Southwest District Health feel the need to have public hearings on the mask issue? Seems like Central District Health had a closed meeting and made the decision quickly with no fuss."

Central District Health told us their meeting wasn't closed. Their meetings are streamed online, just like Southwest District Health's meetings are.

So therefore, the boards are not breaking any open meeting laws, like Ammon Bundy had argued.

As for the issue of taking public comment, we learned district health boards do not have to consider public comments unless it's a decision that affects property taxes or fee increases.

"This goes back to the difference between a public hearing and a public meeting," Dale said. "There are certain instances and situations that require a public hearing where the governing body is required to take comment from the public on a specific issue. A public meeting is a meeting to discuss items that do not require by state law a public hearing and the public is not allowed to speak unless they are invited to do so by the governing body, the chairman of the organization.

"In this particular case, a public hearing is not required by the statute, but the Southwest District Health Board of Directors and the staff have really gone above and beyond to give people the opportunity to have comments through, number one, a Survey Monkey that is online and I think it's still running and also a special email address where people can email their comments and those emails will be given directly to the board members," Dale added.

So yes, Southwest District Health and Central District Health are taking public comments about mask mandates - even though, legally, they don't have to.

In fact, Central District Health tells us they received 700 comments before they voted to mandate masks in Ada County.

And Dale tells us he's answered about 200 emails.

By the way, Southwest District Health's special board meeting has been rescheduled for this Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Canyon County Courthouse.

Masks will not be required this time because it's being held at the courthouse, and not at the district health building, which is considered a medical facility.

