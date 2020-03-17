Sofia's Greek Bistro in Garden City offers free lunches for kids affected by coronavirus school closures

"We thought, 'Man, there's a lot of kids who aren't going to get school lunch and why don't we use the resource we have to help those people?'" one co-owner said.

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — As kids across the country likely celebrated their schools closing indefinitely amid the coronavirus outbreak, some parents chimed in, asking what this meant for services like breakfast and lunch, especially for those on the free and reduced-price lunch programs.

The owners of Sofia's Greek Bistro in Garden City, Litsa and Jesse Manolis, got to thinking: what could they do for those affected by school closures?

"We thought, 'Man, there's a lot of kids who aren't going to get school lunch and why don't we use the resource we have to help those people?'" Jesse said.

So they are. For the rest of the time schools aren't in session, Sofia's will offer free kids meals-to-go, for any child.

To make it more kid-friendly, they are asking their distributors to bring in products they normally wouldn't order, like apples, oranges and yogurt cups.

Both Litsa and Jesse say they have seen the amount of anxiety some people have about this pandemic and want to shift the approach by taking action and helping those in need.

"We want to be brave and show that bravery to everybody else," Jesse said.

Both Lista and Jesse say they hope other businesses will join them.

"Yeah absolutely, community is the number one thing in life. I mean, that's what we're here for to take care of each other and love each other that's why we're here, right?"