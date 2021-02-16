Measuring the storm: A third of a border collie, up to a gnome's nose

Treasure Valley residents got creative when it came to quantifying how much snow fell over the weekend.

BOISE, Idaho — Treasure Valley residents got creative when it came to quantifying how much snow fell over the weekend.

About ten inches of snow has fallen over the last several days, an amount Boise has not seen since Snowmaggeddon five years ago.

Across the Treasure Valley, residents were eager to show off how much snow had landed at their house. But they're not just using rulers - snow enthusiasts photographed the snow depth compared to their dog, garden gnomes and other yard ornaments, and bottles of alcohol.

Click on the video above to see how others measured the snowfall in their area.

Watch more 'The 208':