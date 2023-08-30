Shoshone School District bond fails, no Jerome County residents cast a vote

Most of the school district is in Lincoln County. Their 254 votes comprised the entirety of the election, which failed to earn supermajority support.

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho — Shoshone School District voters failed to offer the necessary supermajority support needed to pass an $8.2 million bond intended to build a new facility and remodel existing buildings.

The school district crosses over Lincoln County borders and into an adjacent Jerome County neighborhood. Both counties offered the election on their ballots for those who qualify; however, it came out to a mostly one-sided result.

"Yeah, it's up to the Lincoln County voters," Jerome County Clerk Cy Lootens said. "We [mailed out] two ballots, but I think there are a couple other houses. So, those people just aren't registered."

The number of qualifying voters for the Shoshone School District bond election is so small, the county decided to make it a mail-in precinct. It is legal to do so with permission from the Secretary of State given the number of registered voters in the last general election is less than 140, according to Idaho Code, 34-308.

"We don't have to have a polling place open for just those two people," Lootens said. "Whether they show up or not, we have to bear those costs. So, it saves us a lot of money to just send those in the mail."

In a joint election, one county is considered the 'home county,' according to Lincoln County Clerk Cindi Sievers. In this particular election, Lincoln was in charge.

"The home county is always responsible for all the results, and for the advertising in the publication for the election," Sievers said. "The other county just has to give the ballot out, and then we get those numbers."

In an odd numbered year, Sievers expects voter turnout to be between 20-25%. This election cycle hits near that mark, she said.

"Next year is gonna be crazy," Sievers said. "When you have a presidential election, our numbers get bigger."

