Salvation Army Red Kettle fundraiser behind $10,000 heading to Christmas Eve

The Red Kettle is the largest Salvation Army fundraiser of the year. They aim to raise $170,000 before Christmas Eve to maintain all regular services and programs.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — The Salvation Army Boise Corps Red Kettle fundraiser aims to raise at least $170,000 before Christmas Eve in order to maintain their budget and regular programs.

The annual fundraiser is typically the Salvation Army's largest of the year, according to Salvation Army Treasure Valley Liaison and Commanding Officer Major Thomas Stambaugh. The Salvation Army has roughly $10,000 to go before meeting their goal.

Changes may have to be made to Salvation Army services if the goal is not met.

"The impact is, well - like most businesses will do - sit in front of their budget and see how we can rework some things. Still provide service, but maybe not to the capacity we would like to," Stambaugh said. "The last year and a half, our focus is shifting to help working families in our community that are struggling with the rising prices of the cost of living. With rent, gas, utilities, food. So, The Salvation Army can be there to help them get over this hurdle."

The Red Kettle program currently has 24 storefront openings for Red Kettle Bell Ringer volunteers. Red Kettle donations are down 20% compared to 2021, according to Stambaugh.

"Donations given at the Red Kettle help us not only at Christmas time, but help fund programs year-round," Stambaugh said.

The needs for these services are increasing. Anywhere from 200 to 300 new families are accessing Salvation Army's services every month in Ada County alone, according to Stambaugh.