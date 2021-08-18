Saint Alphonsus doctor on COVID-19 vaccination misinformation, safety of mRNA vaccines

Dr. Burgess said she understands some want to wait for a COVID-19 vaccine that uses more traditional technology but added now is a crucial time to get vaccinated.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho health leaders are continuing to encourage people to get a COVID-19 vaccine as the more contagious delta variant drives up cases and hospitalizations in the Gem State. In recent weeks, there have been some encouraging signs in the Idaho vaccine uptake but there are still major challenges ahead.

“We are seeing a little bit of an uptick, certainly not as much as we would like. We’d like to see a much higher percentage of our state vaccinated, that’s eligible,” Dr. Patrice Burgess, the chair of Governor Brad Little's COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee and the executive medical director for Saint Alphonsus Health System, told KTVB on Wednesday.

Dr. Burgess said one reason Idahoans aren’t getting the vaccine is due to misinformation about the available vaccines, with one comment specifically claims that the vaccines are experimental.

“These are very well researched vaccines with a very good safety profile, but I do think that’s one of the big issues, people thinking they are experimental when they are not,” Burgess said.

Some Idahoans are waiting for other vaccines to be released, with the hope that non-mRNA vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna’s will help bridge the gap to those that are vaccine hesitant.

“The mRNA and the Johnson & Johnson technologies are new and so that can be concerning to folks that maybe have a little lack of trust in the system or something like that. Whereas the Novavax technology is built on a very familiar technology. So, for some people that could be something that could make them more comfortable to get vaccinated,” Burgess explained.

The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine mentioned by Dr. Burgess was positioned to be released sometime this fall or winter. The timeline of the release of that vaccine is now a little more uncertain as Novavax handles a collection of recent challenges with their process. To be clear, experts say the mRNA vaccines are safe and effective.

Dr. Burgess explained to The 208 how they operate differently than Novavax.

“In the mRNA and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, those vaccines teach our body to make that protein whereas the Novavax gives us the protein and we make the antibodies that way. So for some people that are worried about the other technology it could be more comfortable because it is a more familiar technology that we’ve used in other vaccines,” Burgess said.

Dr. Burgess said she understands the feelings of fear or people just being unsure about the new mRNA technology. However, she has some insight for people waiting to get it.

“I absolutely would not wait because we are in a situation right now where these variants are developing and right now the one, we are dealing with is delta but there are others out there that will continue to develop. So, the more quickly we can get people vaccinated and immune, the better off we are going to be,” Burgess said.

If people have concerns about the safety and effectiveness of the MRNA vaccines, Dr. Burgess pointed to Idaho's ICUs, where there is a common thread among those suffering worst from COVID-19.

“The effectiveness is really showing up right now because our hospitalizations for COVID, the people that are in the hospital or the ICU 98% to 99% are unvaccinated. So, if you ever wanted to see proof that a vaccine works there is your proof right there,” Burgess said.