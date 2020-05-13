Rep. Greg Chaney on the state of Idaho's GOP party: 'I have not seen anything like it'

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Idaho's top two Republicans have clashed over how to handle the pandemic and reopen businesses in the Gem State.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Since COVID-19 was discovered in Idaho back on March 13, Idaho Gov. Brad Little and Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin haven't been on the same page about almost anything, even though they are both members of the same party.

Gov. Little issued a state-wide stay-at-home order in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19. That order ended May 1, with plans to completely reopen Idaho in four stages.

Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin, whose job duty entails leading the state senate during the legislative session, left before lawmakers finished for the year, citing the need to take care of her family and her Idaho Falls bar.

Since then, it's been a tug-of-war of power. On Monday night, the owners of Hardware Brewery in Kendrick, Idaho appeared on Fox News' 'Laura Ingraham Show' to talk about reopening their business

"Good insight info into the politics of that state," Ingraham said to Hardware Brewery co-owner Christine Lohman.

So why is there such a divide between members of the Republican party during a time when unity is most needed? Kim Fields asked Republican Rep.Greg Cheney of Caldwell on his thoughts on the state of the GOP in Idaho, an issue he hasn't stayed silent on.

Back on April 22, Rep. Cheney posted a video on his Facebook page, criticizing McGeachin saying, "WARNING: Beware of snake oil salesmen, political opportunists, and anyone else pretending to be concerned with your rights for their own selfish reasons. Looking at you Lt. Gov. McGeachin ."

Watch the video below to hear Rep. Cheney's full interview with Kim Fields.

KTVB has reached out to Lt. Gov. McGeachin and Gov. Brad Little for comment repeatedly but we have yet to hear back.

However, after this story aired on Tuesday evening, Lt. Gov. McGeachin sent this email to Kim Fields:

Kim,

I just listened to Brian Holmes' report you better get him to retract his statement about The Celt Pub & Grill opening this Saturday at noon in violation of the Governors order.

Do you wonder why there is little trust with media?

Lt. Governor McGeachin

It should be noted that KTVB made two calls to McGeachin's bar in Idaho Falls, The Celt Pub & Grill - one at 2 p.m. Tuesday and another at 5:30 p.m. Both employees who answered the phone said the dining room and bar would be open for patrons beginning Saturday.

We have not yet received a response from McGeachin.

