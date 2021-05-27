Rep. Scott Bedke announces lieutenant governor bid

The Speaker of the House joins two other Republicans running for the position.

BOISE, Idaho — Speaker of the House Scott Bedke announced Thursday morning that he is joining the race for Idaho lieutenant governor.

Information on the Idaho Secretary of State's website indicates the candidate filed his intent to run on Wednesday.

Bedke, a Republican from Oakley, has served in the Idaho Legislature since 2001. He was elected Speaker of the House in 2012.

Two other Republicans - current state representative Priscilla Giddings and former representative Luke Malek - have already joined the lieutenant governor's race. No Democrats or members of another party have yet filed to run.

When Bedke’s current term as a legislator wraps up it will mark 22 years as a lawmaker. He says his experience sets him up for success as lieutenant governor and his record of working on Idaho issues align well with current debates.

“We are going to have growing pains in education, we are going to have growing pains in transportation, we are going to have growing pains in tax policy, we are going to have growing pains in natural resource policy. Those four areas are where I’ve spent my entire legislative career, getting solutions and getting things done. As Idaho grows, I don’t want it to change,” Bedke said.

It is no secret that there are critics of the Idaho House and the actions they took during the legislative session. Some have pointed criticism directly at Bedke in his role as Speaker of the House on how things like property tax, executive powers and education were handled by lawmakers.

Bedke said he isn’t worried about a guilt by association issue when it comes to running for office.

“I think I am uniquely positioned with the experience I’ve had there, the results that we’ve had to help Idaho as we transition into whatever we are going to become. It is going to be bigger and different than we’ve had in the past, but we don’t want it to be too different,” Bedke said.

Like the race for Idaho Governor, the battle for lieutenant governor is expected to be intense, especially through the Republican primary. Bedke is fully aware of a heightened political landscape, but is confident in how his campaign will be run.

“When we have this conversation a year from now, we are going to look back and say we had done it with grace, with decency and we will have a good discussion on those areas that we need to focus on as a state as we grow,” Bedke said.

Now it’s official with a sign, #Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke is entering the race for Lt. Governor pic.twitter.com/dYCaowdxIc — Joe Parris (@KTVBJoe) May 27, 2021

As he enters the race for lieutenant governor, Bedke is set to leave behind the role as House Speaker following the 2022 session. Bedke told The 208 that he has thought about the decision for awhile now and that his decision to pursue statewide office comes down to a simple idea.

“The need to give back and to be involved and be informed on all of these decisions. I have the energy and the ability to make a difference as we go forward. I have a vested interest in Idaho’s success and I want to be at the table as we plan for our future,” Bedke said.

Bedke explained that it is no secret that Idaho is seeing some growing pains but that he truly feels his experience and record in Idaho politics make him a great fit to deal with challenges Idaho faces.

“Remember, we work for the citizens and that is a huge responsibility that is very humbling and that I don’t take lightly. We’ve got to provide for our growth, for solutions that fit Idaho,” Bedke said.

Idaho's current Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin will not seek reelection. Instead, McGeachin has announced that she is making a bid for the governor's seat.

Eight candidates in all, including Gov. Brad Little, have announced a run for governor.

The general election is set for Nov. 5, 2022.

