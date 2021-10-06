Rep. Giddings requests curriculum for Boise schools' English Learners and college prep classes

The Boise School District said they're the "latest target of indoctrination task force," which McGeachin formed to find the "scourge" of "critical race theory."

BOISE, Idaho — On Wednesday afternoon, the Boise School District said Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin's indoctrination task force is now requesting thousands of documents on classroom curriculum, which will cost more than $100,000 in teacher wages to collect.

In a press release titled, "Boise School District Latest Target of Indoctrination Task Force," Superintendent Colby Dennis said Rep. Priscilla Giddings, who recently announced she is running for lieutenant governor and is a co-chair of McGeachin's task force, asked for curriculum and classroom lessons related to the district's English Learners program and AVID, an elective college prep course.

She also asked for daily assignments from the district's kindergarten through twelfth-grade teachers.

According to a statement by Boise School District spokesperson Dan Hollar, Gidding's request for assignments and curriculum will cost more than $155,000 in labor since the average hourly salary for a teacher is $43.60 and it would take thousands of hours to collect and catalog all of the documents used across the district's schools.

Giddings would have to pay the costs upfront if she wanted to move forward with her request.

In total, according to Hollar's statement, Giddings requested;

"All Learning for Justice (formerly known as Teaching Tolerance) materials, books, curriculum, or assignments used in K-12 classrooms or for teacher trainings in the Boise School District during the Fall 2020-Spring 2021 school year.

All AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) resources, books, materials, curriculum, and assignments used in K-12 classrooms or for teacher trainings in the Boise School District during the Fall 2020-Spring 2021 school year.

All EL Education materials, curriculum, books, or assignments used in K-12 classrooms or for teacher trainings in the Boise School District during the Fall 2020-Spring 2021 school year.

All materials, books, curriculum, or assignments drawing from Nicole Hannah Jones 1619 project or the 1776 project used in K-12 classrooms or for teacher trainings in the Boise School District during the Fall 2020-Spring 2021 school year. "

The Boise School District won't release education materials for AVID courses since they are considered trade secrets and the contract between AVID and the district "has both a clause in their contract with the District barring disclosure and informed us that their education materials are proprietary in this instance."

Hollar added that neither the 1619 or 1776 projects are used in the district's curriculum but any of the district's teachers are free to discuss controversial or political subjects, so it would cost more than $16,000 to have all 1,509 teachers not under contract to review their materials for those projects.

Giddings now has 180 days to appeal the denial of any requested records.