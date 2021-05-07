208 Redial: Before it opened 20 years ago, KTVB reporter bowled on the Parkcenter Bridge

KTVB reporter John Miller and a few passersby made most of the empty bridge one last time before it opened. By turning it into make-shift bowling alley, logically.

BOISE, Idaho — Twenty years ago this month, the Parkcenter Boulevard Bridge over the Boise River opened for the first time, offering a new shortcut through east Boise.

Before then, drivers and pedestrians had to use Broadway Avenue to get around downtown Boise and onto the Connector.

Right before it was scheduled to open to the public for the first time, KTVB reporter John Miller and a few passersby used the opportunity to turn the bridge into a bowling alley.

Bowling wasn't Miller's first game played in the concrete field of Parkcenter Bridge, however. He made up for 18-months worth of missed opportunities, as he described it, and played wiffle ball.

No word from John Miller if there has ever been a rematch wiffle ball game. This article will be updated when that information is made publicly available.

Editor's Note: Watch the video above for the full report from May 8, 2001.

