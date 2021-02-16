How former presidents, lawmakers shaped Idaho history

In honor of President's Day, we're looking back on how former presidents have influenced Idaho, including one former Senator who ran for president.

BOISE, Idaho — Monday, Feb. 15 is President's Day, a day that was originally intended to celebrate the United States' first president George Washington's birthday but has since turned into a four-day weekend celebrating all 46 U.S. presidents.

Last month, The 208 dedicated a whole show to the former presidents who shaped Idaho's history, such as Abraham Lincoln, who officially recognized Idaho as a territory in 1863.

Benjamin Harrison also shaped the Gem State; his quick trip to Boise in 1891 left a big impression, so much so that the city named a street after him. Thomas Jefferson, John Adams and George Washington also all have counties named after them.

While multiple presidents have shaped Idaho's history, only one legitimate resident has run for president.

Former Idaho Sen. Frank Church announced his plans to run for president as a Democrat on March 18, 1967 in Idaho City. He won primaries in Montana, Nebraska, Oregon and Idaho before dropping out of the race.

President Jimmy Carter would eventually win the nomination and the election.

Church died in 1984 at the age of 57. He is buried at Morris Hill Cemetery near former Sen. William Borah, the last Democrat to have represented Idaho in the U.S. Senate.

Every modern president since Lyndon Johnson in 1964, with the exception of one, had made a stop in Idaho while in office. Since Idaho became a state in 1890, only three presidents never made the trip: William McKinley, Calvin Coolidge, and Donald Trump.