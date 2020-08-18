KTVB's Kim Fields on the reality of juggling a full-time job and online school with three kids

Kim Fields takes us through her first day of balancing work and being a part-time teacher. "By lunchtime, I was emotionally eating cookie dough."

BOISE, Idaho — For thousands of parents in the Boise School District, Monday marked the first day of a new era: sending kids to school, online.

As a full-time working mom, having three kiddos at home, there are a few bright sides, like not having to get the kids up early to catch a bus and not having to deal with traffic in the school parking lot.

Heck, most kids can now go from the breakfast table to the "classroom" without getting out of their chairs! It's a whole new experience for them, and for parents.

What was it Dr. Seuss said? "You're off to great places, today is your day, your mountain is waiting so get on your way!"

So on Sunday, my husband and I set up a "classroom" in the corner for our first-grader, her very own designated spot for learning.

First thing Monday morning, I needed 9-year-old to help me figure out how to work the picture grid in her Google Meets virtual classroom, so my first-grader could see herself and everyone else at the same time. Patience, I thought, patience.

By 9:30 a.m., that patience was starting to wear thin (not that I have very much of in the first place) because I couldn't figure out how to work one of her online learning apps called 'Seesaw.' I feel so stupid when I can't figure things out on the computer. But thank heavens I have an in-house 9-year-old IT guy.

By this point, it's time for me to get to work (from home that is), but my daughter has already completed her first task, which was to take a selfie. After that, it was an 'independent learning time.' How am I supposed to start work when my six-year-old is left to her own devices?

So, I drew up a few math problems thinking it would occupy her for a bit. In reality, she whizzed through it in about five minutes, but I was so busy concentrating on my job that it wasn't until I heard her yelling 'I'm bored!' that I saw her on the floor.

Lesson learned: plan ahead with the teacher's schedule so you can be prepared for these independent learning times.

An hour later she was back on the computer, getting ready to learn about proper computer behavior. I wonder what she would have been doing instead had she been in an actual class?

When I should have been working, I was reading the questions to her and showing her how to digitally circle the answers, which I didn't really show her. That was actually my 9-year-old IT guy because this technically-challenged mom couldn't figure it out.

By lunchtime, I was emotionally eating cookie dough, even though I really wanted to go cry in my closet. Not so much because today was rough because it really wasn't that bad, but my mind was racing, thinking, how am I going to keep doing this, juggling work and school?

Thanks to some reinforcements from my husband, and some reassurances from my daughter's teacher, I decided to put my smile back on and finished the day with her.

At the end of the day, as her teacher said goodbye to her class, she said, "Remember, we're all learning together, and we can do this."

Yes, we can.

I just need to remember to breathe, be patient, and keep my 9-year-old on speed dial for any IT questions.