x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
The 208

Here are the Basque athletes competing at the Tokyo Olympics

Although all four members of Team Idaho have already competed in their events, more than 30 Basque athletes are competing under Team Spain.

TOKYO, Japan — The Boise Basque Block was eerily quiet this weekend due to the absence of the once-every-five-years celebration known as Jaialdi. The event was supposed to wrap up on Sunday following a week-long celebration of Basque culture, as Boise is home to the largest Basque population outside of Spain.

However, the event was pushed back until July 26-31, 2022 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The festival was postponed for the first time in April 2020. 

While the Jaialdi celebration is now less than a year away, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are in full swing. Although all four members of Team Idaho have already competed in their events, more than 20 Basque athletes are competing under Team Spain.

The Basque Country does not get to field its own team, leading many athletes to compete with Spain.

Here are the Basque athletes that have competed or are planning to compete in the 2020 Olympics:

Maialen Chourraut Yurramendi

Credit: AP
Maialen Chourraut of Spain holds the silver medal during the ceremony for the Women's K1 of the Canoe Slalom at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

The first Basque athlete to win a medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Yurramendi took home a silver medal in women's Canoe Slalom last week. She also took home a gold medal in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and has won a number of World Cups.

She is the first Basque athlete to win three medals.

Nerea Pena Abaurrea

Credit: AP
Spain's Nerea Pena Abaurrea controls the ball during the women's Preliminary Round Group B handball match between Spain and Brazil at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

One of the three Basque athletes competing in handball under Spain is Nerea Pena Abaurrea. Originally from Pamplona, she is part of the Spanish national team in Group B.

The women's team was eliminated in group play, but the men's team face Sweden in the quarterfinal on Monday night at 10:15 p.m. MT.

Abaurrea also competed in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janerio. 

Mikel Oyarzabal Ugarte

Credit: AP
Ivory Coast's goalkeeper Eliezer Ira intercepts a shot as Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal chages in a men's quarterfinal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Rifu, Japan, Tokyo. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Ugarte is a forward playing in Tokyo with the Spanish national team. The team made it to the semi-final match thanks to a winning goal made by Ugarte and will compete against Japan on Tuesday.

The kickoff is set for 5 a.m. MT.

Mikel Merino Zazón

Credit: AP
Spain's Mikel Merino celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Argentina during a men's soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Zazón is a professional soccer player playing on the same team as Ugarte. He will join the Spanish national team in the semi-final match against Tokyo on Tuesday morning.

is a professional soccer player from Pamplona. He plays for Real Sociedad. He is part of the Spanish national team playing in Tokyo.

Jon Rahm Rodriguez

Credit: AP
FILE - In this June 20, 2021, file photo, Jon Rahm, of Spain, waves after his putt on the first green during the final round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. Rahm has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in two months and the Spaniard has been knocked out of the Olympics only a few hours after American golfer Bryson DeChambeau met the same fate. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

Originally from Barrika, Rahm is one of the most well-known Basque athletes competing at the Olympics. He just won the U.S. Open Championship golf tournament in June.

He, unfortunately, had to pull out of the games at the last minute after testing positive for COVID-19.

Carlota Ciganda Machiñena 

Credit: AP
Carlota Ciganda, of Spain, plays her shot from the first tee during the second round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament in The Colony, Texas, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)

Machiñena is also representing Spain on the women's golf team. Before competing in Tokyo, she was the 2012 Rookie of the Year and was ranked 15th in the world in 2020.

She will compete in the Women's Individual Stroke Play on Wednesday.

Pauline Ado 

Credit: AP
France's Pauline Ado rides a wave during a training session at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, at Tsurigasaki beach in Ichinomiya, Japan. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Originally from Baiona, Ado won Bronze at the World Surfing Games in 2016. She lost to Sally Fitzgibbons of Australia on Monday.

Ane Santesteban González 

Credit: AP
Ane Santesteban Gonzalez of Spain competes in the women's cycling road race at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Oyama, Japan. (Michael Steele/Pool Photo via AP)

González, who is originally from Errenteria, Gipuzkoa, finished 28th in the women’s road race. This was her second Olympics.

Gorka Izagirre Insausti   

Credit: AP
Gorka Izagirre Insausti of Spain competes in the men's cycling road race at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Oyama, Japan. (Tim de Waele/Pool Photo via AP)

Insausti is a cyclist from Ormaiztegi, Gipuzkoa. He finished 23rd on the road race held on July 24. His brother Ion competed in the same event, finishing 79th. 

Alberto Munárriz Egaña

Credit: AP
Spain's Alberto Munarriz Egana plays against Croatia during a preliminary round men's water polo match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Egaña is from Pamplona and is part of the Spanish national water polo team. He also competed in the 2016 games in Rio de Janerio. Spain wraps up group play on Monday against Croatia.

Julen Aguinagalde Akizu 

Akizu is part of the Spanish men’s handball team, which is still in medal contention. He has been playing professionally since 2000 and was part of the 2012 Olympic games in London.

Jonathan Atsu

Originally from France, Atsu competed in the 200 meters freestyle, where he was eliminated in an early heat.

Clara Azurmendi Moreno 

Moreno is from Donostia and has played two matches of badminton in group play, winning one and losing one. She will not be moving on to the next round.

José María Basterra Ochoa 

Ochoa is a professional field hockey player representing Spain in Tokyo. The team has played five games, winning one, losing two, and two ties. 

They play Belgium on Sunday in the quarterfinals

Virginia Díaz Rivas

Rivas and her Catalan partner Aina Cid Centelles competed in coxless pair, finishing sixth in the final. By finishing in the top 8, she earned an Olympic diploma.

Ander Elosegi Alkain 

Alkain is also a slalom canoeist. He is the first Basque to compete in four different Olympic Games. He’s won silver twice and bronze once at the World Cup. 

He finished 8th in the finals in Tokyo, earning an Olympic diploma for a top-8 finish.

Teresa Errandonea Fernández de Barrena 

Barrena is a hurdler from Irun.. She finished 6th in her heat on July 31, which wasn’t enough to qualify for the next round. She holds the current Basque record for the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 13.16 seconds.

Sergio Fernández Roda

Roda joins Barrena as a hurdler from the town of Barañáin. He first participated in the Olympics at the 2016 games in Rio de Janerio and has reached as high as second place in the European Championships. He was eliminated in the first round of the 400-meter hurdles in Tokyo.

Omar Fraile Matarranza

Matarranza is a racing cyclist. He competed in the road race that was held on July 24 but did not finish.

Eduardo Gurbindo Martínez

Martinez is a professional handball player. He and his teammate Julen Aguinagalde, along with the rest of the Spanish national team, have won 3 of 4 games in Group A The next game is set for Sunday against Argentina. 

Ainhoa Hernández Serrador 

Serrador is part of the Spanish women’s handball team. This is her first Olympics. The team plays against Russia on Monday.

Odei Jainaga Larrea 

Larrea is competing in his first Olympic Games in the men’s javelin throw. The competition starts on August 4. He currently holds the Spanish record with a distance of 84.80 meters.

Xabier López-Arostegui Eskauriaza 

Eskauriaza is a professional basketball player for Valencia Basket. The Spanish team won its first two games in Group C. The next game is on August 1.

Elena Loyo Menoyo

Menoyo is a marathon runner. She will compete in the women’s marathon on August 7.

Asier Martínez Echarte

Echarte specializes in the 110-meter hurdles. By finishing second in the Spanish national championship, he qualified for Tokyo and will compete on August 3

Jon Moncayola Tollar

Tollar is a professional soccer player who plays for Osasuna. He is part of the Spanish national team in Tokyo.

Garbiñe Muguruza Blanco 

Blanco is a tennis player from Venezuela who competes for Spain. She’s reached number 1 in the world rankings and defeated Serena Williams in the 2014 French Open. 

She lost to Elena Rybakina in the women's singles quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Íñigo Peña Arriola 

Arriola a spring canoeist from Zumaia, Gipuzkoa. He is competing in the men’s K-4 1000 meters. This is his second Olympics, having also participated in the Rio Games. 

The canoe sprint starts on August 4.

Kevin Peponnet

Peponnet is competing in sailing.

Unai Simón Mendibil 

Mendibill is a goalkeeper for Athletic Bilbao. He originally hails from Vitoria and is part of the Spanish national team.

Martín Zubimendi Ibáñez

Ibáñez, who is originally from Donostia, plays for Real Sociedad, was born in Donostia. He will play in the semifinals against Japan on Tuesday.

Competed in the past:

  • Miguel Indurain
  • Jose Maria Olazabal
  • Xabi Alonco

Related Articles

Join 'The 208' conversation: