TOKYO, Japan — The Boise Basque Block was eerily quiet this weekend due to the absence of the once-every-five-years celebration known as Jaialdi. The event was supposed to wrap up on Sunday following a week-long celebration of Basque culture, as Boise is home to the largest Basque population outside of Spain.

While the Jaialdi celebration is now less than a year away, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are in full swing. Although all four members of Team Idaho have already competed in their events, more than 20 Basque athletes are competing under Team Spain.

The Basque Country does not get to field its own team, leading many athletes to compete with Spain.

Here are the Basque athletes that have competed or are planning to compete in the 2020 Olympics:

The first Basque athlete to win a medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Yurramendi took home a silver medal in women's Canoe Slalom last week. She also took home a gold medal in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and has won a number of World Cups.

She is the first Basque athlete to win three medals.

One of the three Basque athletes competing in handball under Spain is Nerea Pena Abaurrea. Originally from Pamplona, she is part of the Spanish national team in Group B.

The women's team was eliminated in group play, but the men's team face Sweden in the quarterfinal on Monday night at 10:15 p.m. MT.

Abaurrea also competed in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janerio.

Ugarte is a forward playing in Tokyo with the Spanish national team. The team made it to the semi-final match thanks to a winning goal made by Ugarte and will compete against Japan on Tuesday.

The kickoff is set for 5 a.m. MT.

Zazón is a professional soccer player playing on the same team as Ugarte. He will join the Spanish national team in the semi-final match against Tokyo on Tuesday morning.

is a professional soccer player from Pamplona. He plays for Real Sociedad. He is part of the Spanish national team playing in Tokyo.

Originally from Barrika, Rahm is one of the most well-known Basque athletes competing at the Olympics. He just won the U.S. Open Championship golf tournament in June.

He, unfortunately, had to pull out of the games at the last minute after testing positive for COVID-19.

Machiñena is also representing Spain on the women's golf team. Before competing in Tokyo, she was the 2012 Rookie of the Year and was ranked 15th in the world in 2020.

She will compete in the Women's Individual Stroke Play on Wednesday.

Originally from Baiona, Ado won Bronze at the World Surfing Games in 2016. She lost to Sally Fitzgibbons of Australia on Monday.

González, who is originally from Errenteria, Gipuzkoa, finished 28th in the women’s road race. This was her second Olympics.

Insausti is a cyclist from Ormaiztegi, Gipuzkoa. He finished 23rd on the road race held on July 24. His brother Ion competed in the same event, finishing 79th.

Egaña is from Pamplona and is part of the Spanish national water polo team. He also competed in the 2016 games in Rio de Janerio. Spain wraps up group play on Monday against Croatia.

Akizu is part of the Spanish men’s handball team, which is still in medal contention. He has been playing professionally since 2000 and was part of the 2012 Olympic games in London.

Originally from France, Atsu competed in the 200 meters freestyle, where he was eliminated in an early heat.

Moreno is from Donostia and has played two matches of badminton in group play, winning one and losing one. She will not be moving on to the next round.

Ochoa is a professional field hockey player representing Spain in Tokyo. The team has played five games, winning one, losing two, and two ties.

They play Belgium on Sunday in the quarterfinals

Rivas and her Catalan partner Aina Cid Centelles competed in coxless pair, finishing sixth in the final. By finishing in the top 8, she earned an Olympic diploma.

Alkain is also a slalom canoeist. He is the first Basque to compete in four different Olympic Games. He’s won silver twice and bronze once at the World Cup.

He finished 8th in the finals in Tokyo, earning an Olympic diploma for a top-8 finish.

Barrena is a hurdler from Irun.. She finished 6th in her heat on July 31, which wasn’t enough to qualify for the next round. She holds the current Basque record for the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 13.16 seconds.

Roda joins Barrena as a hurdler from the town of Barañáin. He first participated in the Olympics at the 2016 games in Rio de Janerio and has reached as high as second place in the European Championships. He was eliminated in the first round of the 400-meter hurdles in Tokyo.

Matarranza is a racing cyclist. He competed in the road race that was held on July 24 but did not finish.

Martinez is a professional handball player. He and his teammate Julen Aguinagalde, along with the rest of the Spanish national team, have won 3 of 4 games in Group A The next game is set for Sunday against Argentina.

Serrador is part of the Spanish women’s handball team. This is her first Olympics. The team plays against Russia on Monday.

Larrea is competing in his first Olympic Games in the men’s javelin throw. The competition starts on August 4. He currently holds the Spanish record with a distance of 84.80 meters.

Eskauriaza is a professional basketball player for Valencia Basket. The Spanish team won its first two games in Group C. The next game is on August 1.

Menoyo is a marathon runner. She will compete in the women’s marathon on August 7.

Echarte specializes in the 110-meter hurdles. By finishing second in the Spanish national championship, he qualified for Tokyo and will compete on August 3

Tollar is a professional soccer player who plays for Osasuna. He is part of the Spanish national team in Tokyo.

Blanco is a tennis player from Venezuela who competes for Spain. She’s reached number 1 in the world rankings and defeated Serena Williams in the 2014 French Open.

She lost to Elena Rybakina in the women's singles quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Arriola a spring canoeist from Zumaia, Gipuzkoa. He is competing in the men’s K-4 1000 meters. This is his second Olympics, having also participated in the Rio Games.

The canoe sprint starts on August 4.

Peponnet is competing in sailing.

Mendibill is a goalkeeper for Athletic Bilbao. He originally hails from Vitoria and is part of the Spanish national team.

Ibáñez, who is originally from Donostia, plays for Real Sociedad, was born in Donostia. He will play in the semifinals against Japan on Tuesday.

Competed in the past:

Miguel Indurain

Jose Maria Olazabal

Xabi Alonco