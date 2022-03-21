Old Idaho Penitentiary turns 150

On March 21, 1872, Idaho's new territorial prison, now known as the Idaho State Penitentiary, or "Old Pen." opened its doors.

BOISE, Idaho — During the gold rush in the mid-1800s, Idaho City became the largest city in the Northwest, so it was only fitting that the state put its territorial jail there.

By the late 1850s, however, the wood building began to show its age. In 1869, the state decided to move it to east Boise because of its location to a very specific building material: sandstone.

The state broke ground in April 1870, with local workers hired to build the prison for $4 to $6 per day.

On March 21, 1872, Idaho's new territorial prison, now known as the Idaho State Penitentiary, or "Old Pen." opened its doors and the public was invited to take a look inside.

According to an article by the Idaho World, "A general attendance is requested, in order that all may view the commencement of an edifice that someday may be their home."

Eleven men were transferred there from the original territorial prison in Idaho City. Those men faced charges of murder, grand larceny, and other violent crimes and were all housed in a single cell.

"There were 14 cells per tier and they faced opposite directions," Anthony Parry, an administrator with the Idaho State Historical Society said. That number doubled in the 1880s.

It was in that decade that the Old Pen saw its first female inmate, as well as its youngest inmate, 10-year-old James Oscar-Baker. He was sentenced to eight years for manslaughter after killing a man in Soda Springs.

Since then, it has seen more than 13,000 inmates housed there in the 101 years it was in use.

There were more than 500 escape attempts during that time, many of which were successful, and 10 executions over the course of the prison's history.

In 1974, the Idaho Historical Society took over the Old Pen and began offering tours.