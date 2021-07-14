Nursing class reaches out to Idaho sheepherders

This group of herders, originally from Peru, are herding 2,200 sheep throughout Idaho. There are 200 sheepherders in the state.

MCCALL, Idaho — A nursing professor and nursing students from Carrington College in Boise are taking time to look after the health of Peruvian sheepherders, as their job can be a trying task -- both mentally and physically .

The group visits the sheepherders once a month to do health checkups, bring them home-cooked meals and educate them on how to cope with and prevent injuries they suffer on the job -- dehydration, leg cramps, isolation and depression, just to name a few. Many of them love their job, love animals, and love the outdoors, but they also say it's hard to be away from family for years on end.

"When you first look at it, you think, 'Oh my gosh! This is so fun; we are going camping and living off the land,'" said Betzi Quiroz, who is originally from Peru, and grew up in a sheepherder family.

However, being a sheepherder takes more than being able to live off the land.

"One lasted a week, and the other lasted two days," Quiroz said.

Quiroz is a nursing professor at Carrington, and has been working with sheepherders for more than 28 years.

She says herders work 24 hours a day, and half of that time is spent walking.

They're fed, but because their bodies are working hard, they say what they do get to eat often isn't enough. Also, there's not a lot of social interaction involved in the job.

"There's that cultural isolation," Quiroz said. "When they come in, they go directly from the airport to work, and they are not working on a ranch where most people think, 'oh, they are working on a ranch.' No. They have to push, so they are walking -- depending on what area they are in, they are walking for 12 hours long, no break in between."

Also, Quiroz said the water sources where they are, near McCall, have recently become contaminated with fecal matter, so some of the herders have been going for days without access to clean water.

"There is no transportation," she said. "They do have horses, but that is primarily to move sheep and to rally certain sheep in certain areas and protecting them."

Most sheepherder contracts last for three years.

Over time, herders often develop athlete's foot, leg cramps, and suffer dehydration.

But for some, the hardest is the limited time and access they have to keep in touch with family, and - over time - many herders develop depression.

"With the depression that they suffer from, the social isolation, especially the young ones that have just arrived in April -- we have one who just left a two-year-old -- and every time I come in, my heart just breaks because of the sadness on his face," Quiroz said. "It's tearful, its a tearful conversation, and it's hard, it's hard not to say 'well, soon you will be going home,' because that soon is usually two years."

While some sheepherders are just beginning their long journey, others have already been doing this for a long time.

Luis Palomino has been herding for nine years, and is on his third contract in Idaho.

"We work practically 24 hours a day, because we are with the animals day and night," Palomino said through an interpreter.

While he loves what he does, Palomino says keeping the animals away and dealing with the weather can be stressful.

"For a lot of people that don't enjoy animals and the outdoors, this is a difficult job," Palomino said. "It's a difficult job, but when you have enthusiasm and motivation, you are able to do it and achieve it."

Palomino added that he has plenty of motivation to keep him going.

"My son is studying, and I am able to have the money so that he can get his education," he said. "So that is my motivation -- to be able to help him and my children have an education."

Just last year, Quiroz created an entire program involving her Carrington nursing students making monthly visits to provide herders with health services and meals.

"It feels really good and it brings us a lot of joy, and it's a good experience," Palomino said.

Joy and health is everything Quiroz hopes to bring to the herders, but that's not all.

"To know that they exist, to know that if you ever see them on the side of the road and you have a Gatorade or water bottle, if you can share it and you feel comfortable stopping by, these guys are very grateful for any kindness that you can show them," she said.