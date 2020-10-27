No, you cannot change your vote once your ballot has been cast in Idaho

Once a ballot is cast in Idaho, it is non-retrievable, according to the Secretary of State's office.

BOISE, Idaho — Seven days remain until the 2020 November general election and 59 million Americans have already cast their ballots, either by absentee or voting early.

While the astounding number of ballots already sent in may seem like a done deal, it may be possible for some voters to have witnessed something that made them change their minds.

If a voter does change their mind, can they change their vote?

President Trump tweeted Tuesday morning that some states will allow you to change your vote before Election Day.

Strongly Trending (Google) since immediately after the second debate is CAN I CHANGE MY VOTE? This refers changing it to me. The answer in most states is YES. Go do it. Most important Election of your life! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2020

As he suggested, most states will not allow that to happen, including the Gem State. Those states that do allow it involve a process that sometimes requires a written request to their local elections office.

Here in Idaho, however, once a ballot is cast, it is non-retrievable, according to the Secretary of State's office.

In addition, there are precautionary procedures in place that prevent Idahoans from voting twice or having their second vote cancel out their first vote. Once an absentee ballot is returned, it is entered into the Ada County voter system, and you are considered to have voted even before it is processed.

In fact, this process has already started in Ada County. Nearly 80,000 absentee ballots are being processed so they can be counted as quickly as possible come Election Day.

Knowingly voting twice is considered voter fraud and is a felony, one that could cost you a $1,000 fine or five years in prison

If you requested an absentee ballot but decided to vote early or on Election Day in-person rather than returning the mail-in ballot, you can return your absentee ballot to your local county elections office.

However, only one ballot can be submitted from each Idahoan.