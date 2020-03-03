No spam, no bullying, be kind: The basic rules for KTVB's Facebook groups

As a general rule of thumb, treat others how you want to be treated and, like mom used to say: if you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything all.

BOISE, Idaho — As KTVB's Facebook groups continue to grow, we just want to remind everyone of the rules for our public groups.

We have three public Facebook groups people are free to join - The 208, where members can share story ideas and feedback about our new 5 o'clock show, Idaho Weather Watchers, a group where people from across Idaho can share their weather photos and stories, and our gardening group, You Can Grow It: Idaho gardening with KTVB.

The rules for both groups are pretty clear when people join but as a reminder, there are three basic rules that everyone needs to follow: Be kind and courteous, no hate speech or bullying, and no spam or promotions.

Our groups are a public forum and there has to be a basic framework for civic discussions. That is why our first rule is to be kind to each other. Everyone is free to comment and share their thoughts and opinions, but there is a strict line when those comments turn mean and malicious.

Social media platforms can be toxic, as we all know, and we want to keep our groups civil, that is why we ban hate speech and bullying. People are free to have their opinions, but there are consequences for what people say in our groups. Individuals who repeatedly break our group rules could get banned from the group.

Lastly, we do not allow any spam posts or promotions in our groups. KTVB's Facebook groups are meant for our audience and community to share photos, ideas, and our news, not troll people, promote personal brands or financially-driven efforts.

For example, if you own a business and are hiring people, our Facebook groups aren't the platform you should be promoting it. We will take down any posts that are encouraging people to apply for jobs, buy products, or sign up for anything.

We also don't allow outside links, regardless of content or ideology. This is a cut and dry rule to all outside links and is automated by Facebook.