Neighborhood landmark missing from North End home

BOISE, Idaho — A neighborhood in the North End community is on the lookout for an Easter Island Moai statue.

The Goodrich family saw that the statue was being thrown out years ago and decided to take it home. They dug it into the front of their house where it became a tradition to dress it up along with the seasons and holidays.

"I can’t even count the number of times that we would be gardening or just hanging out and somebody would stop and just strike up a conversation because it’s just kind of this goofy little piece of like silliness,” said homeowner Amy Goodrich.

On April 1st the Goodrich family said they walked out front and noticed the nearly one-hundred-pound statue was missing.

“Oh my god I can’t believe that somebody would take that,” said neighborhood mailman Brian Shields.



"Why take something that brings joy to a neighborhood, senseless," said Elaine Lynn who lives across the street.

Since that day, the statue has been missing for almost a week. Amy posted about the disappearance of the statue on social media and hundreds of neighbors demanded the return of the statue.

“Just bring it back, no questions asked, stick it on the corner and we will all be happy, and nobody has to be mad and upset about this, just bring it back," Lynn said.

The busy corner in the North End use to welcome hundreds of neighbors near and far, now it sits quiet and empty.

The community refers to the statue as a landmark, many making trips to it to see how it was dressed.



"My daughter was actually kind of possessive of like how things had to be on him, it was like her little buddy, she actually named it Kira so if you ask her, she would very stringently tell you that it’s a girl,” Goodrich said.



Not only did the Goodrich family lose a statue, but they lost a community-wide tradition that will be dearly missed.

"It's like salt on the wound because it's not something that is useful to anyone it's just something that we kind of embraced as a neighborhood,” Amy said.

If you have any information as to where to statue may be, contact the Boise Police Department.

