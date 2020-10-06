Professional athletes ask NCAA to ban 2021 men's basketball tournament in Boise due to anti-transgender legislation

The athletes say there can be no inclusive events in Idaho because of controversial legislation Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed in May

Idaho's anti-transgender legislation, the 'Fairness in Women's Sports' act, won't officially become law until July 1, but it's already ruffling the feathers of dozens of professional athletes, who are now urging the NCAA to move the first and second rounds of the NCAA men's basketball tournament out of Idaho.

House Bill 509, which Governor Brad Little signed in May, will require high school girls to prove their gender to participate in high school sports through a genital exam, DNA test, or testosterone levels test.

Wednesday morning, dozens of professional athletes, including two-time World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe, tennis player Billie Jean King, and former NBA player Jason Collins, sent a letter to the NCAA, urging the Bid Selections Committee to move all NCAA championships in 2021 out of the state of Idaho.

"As the unifying governing body of college athletics, the NCAA has tremendous power in setting the standard for how values of diversity and inclusion can be reflected in policies and practices, and inspiring athletes, teams, schools and other institutions to do the same," the letter said. "This is the time for the NCAA to stand with us on the right side of history, in support of the rights of all athletes in Idaho to compete in the sports they love."

In 2016, the NCAA moved championship games out of North Carolina in a stand against anti-LGBTQ discrimination in the state.

The letter continues:

With the passage of HB500, there can be no inclusive championships and events in Idaho. Failure to move championship events out of Idaho would contradict the NCAA's core values and would be an implicit endorsement of Idaho's discriminatory law.

Since the beginning of competitive sport, we have become a better and stronger global athletic community by expanding access, not by withholding it. With this letter, we ask the NCAA to stand with their commitment to inclusivity, and move all events out of Idaho.

The Fairness in Women's Sports Act was introduced by Rep. Barbara Ehardt (R-Idaho Falls). She previously told KTVB that transgender athletes act as a "roadblock" for biological girls and women playing sports with other biological women.

The bill is not exclusionary to transgender women. Under this bill, transgender men will also be prevented from competing in sports against other men.

Ehardt told KTVB in February that allowing boys and men to compete in sports teams that align with their gender identity reverses nearly 50 years of advances for Idaho women.

"Allowing boys and men to compete against girls and women shatters our dreams," Ehardt said. "Forcing girls and women to compete against biological boys and men has too often made us spectators in our own sports."