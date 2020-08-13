Celebrating left-handers: Idaho edition

On International Left-Handers Day, we tracked down some prominent odes to lefties.

BOISE, Idaho — They make up just 10% of the world's population, but their presence is felt almost everywhere.

Thursday, August 13, 2020 is International Left-Handers Day.

Depending on what part of the world you're in, lefties can be known as "mollydookers" (Australia), "southpaws" (baseball pitchers and boxers), "sinisters" (Latin), "goofy" (skate/snowboard riders) or "cuddy wifters" (northern English)

In the Gem State, there are several odes to lefties, like the seven-mile-long creek in Bannock County called Left Hand Fork Marsh.

Then there's Lefty's Bowl on Bald Mountain in Sun Valley. According to the Idaho Mountain Express, Lefty's was once the farthest bowl on the left side of the mountain.

Crews have since cleared more trees for more bowls, but the name stuck. It later influenced the name of Lefty's Bar and Grill in downtown Ketchum. But it turns out, there are no left-handed bartenders there or any specials for left-handers - though you'll still want to stop in and try their burgers.

Want a beer from Left Hand Brewing Company? You're going to have to head left to Colorado to get a pint.

Part-time Idahoans Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are both left-handed, along with KTVB's Doug Petcash, who is also a lefty.

And who can forget Boise State's Kellen Moore, the winningest quarterback in the history of college football? His left hand led the Broncos to 50 wins in four years.