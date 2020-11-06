208 Redial: Pedro's home in 'Napoleon Dynamite' for sale in Preston

Back in 2005, one of the most iconic locations in the cult comedy went up for sale.

A few years ago, Gary Jones bought a fixer-upper, a duplex on a quiet street in Preston, Idaho.

"It's kind of an investment property for me," Jones said. "It's got a 2-bedroom apartment upstairs and a one-bedroom in the basement."

Little did he know, the modest home would gain international attention, thanks to "Napoleon Dynamite," a low-budget film that quickly became a multi-million dollar smash hit in 2004.

"We didn't know anything about the movie when we bought it," Jones said.

He purchased the duplex for $32,000 with the goal of selling it for $99,500, a 200% markup.

"It was shown three times in the movie," Jones said. "It was Pedro's house and the main scene is when they did the bike jumps."

Pedro plays Napoleon's best friend.

His home is the backdrop for one of the most memorable scenes in the film, where Napoleon rides Pedro's sledgehammer bike over a small ramp in front of the home.

But there's a bit of a buyer beware.

Not only will you know this is Pedro's house, but so will every other Napoleon Dynamite fan who comes to town.

It's listed as number 6 on the "Sweet Map of Napoleon's Preston."

"It seems funny that there's so many people wanting to see Pedro's house," Terresa Taylor, Jones' next-door neighbor said.

"Oh every weekend there's cars coming wanting to take pictures," Taylor said in 2005. "They all stand on the road and I tell them to get on the porch. They're like 'Oh really? Can we get up there?' Yea, get up there and take your picture!"

"I'd say 90% of them are coming to just to look, but about 10% show some interest," she added.

A quick search of Zillow shows the home was recently renovated and is now valued at over $211,000.