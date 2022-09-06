Muffy Davis joining the U.S. Paralympic Hall of Fame

"You dream about winning medals and making teams, but being inducted into a hall of fame - it's just a whole new level," the Sun Valley native told KTVB.

BOISE, Idaho — One of Idaho's greatest athletes, Muffy Davis, will be one of the newest members of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame, once she is inducted later this month.

12 athletes will be inducted this year, nine of which are women, and two of those women are Idahoans. One of those Idahoans is being recognized for two separate sports in two different seasons.

Marianna Muffy Davis is a Sun Valley native and Stanford alum. She also served as an Idaho legislator for three years, serving on multiple boards, commissions, and councils for para-athletes. She now sits on the Blaine County Board of Commissioners.

"You dream about winning medals and making teams, but being inducted into a hall of fame - it's just a whole new level," Davis said.

During her career, Davis was able to compete in three Paralympic games in para-alpine skiing and para-cycling. She won seven Paralympic medals, three of which were gold.

Davis was left paralyzed from the chest down at 16-years-old when she crashed during a training run. She was traveling at nearly 50 miles-an-hour when she hit two trees, breaking her helmet and her back in February 1989.

In 2010, she was inducted into the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame. 12 years later, she will be joining the likes of Michael Phelps, Lindsey Vonn, Natalie Coughlin, Mia Hamm and Michelle Kwan, in joining the 2022 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame class.

"It's an immense honor and to be there with the legend athletes - it's huge," Davis said. "For me personally, it's really rewarding, because we're recognizing Paralympic athletes at the same level as Olympic athletes and that's been a passion and mission of mine my whole life."

Davis will be joining the Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame alongside her former junior ski teammate, Picabo Street, who was inducted in 2004.

The other Idahoan joining the 2022 Hall of Fame class is Gretchen Fraser, the first American to win an Olympic skiing medal, skiing a near-perfect slalom run in San Moritz in 1948.

It will be the first class to be inducted since 2019, and includes an Olympic team (the 1976 U.S. Women's Swimming 4x100m Freestyle Relay), a coach (Pat Summitt), two legends (Alpine skier Gretchen Fraser and hurdler Roger Kingdom) and a special contributor (Billie Jean King).

The inductees were selected based on voting from the public and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic family. An induction ceremony is scheduled for June 24, in Colorado Springs, at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic base.

Another Idahoan who was selected as a finalist for the 2022 Hall of Fame class was Summer Olympic champion Kristin Armstrong for cycling.

