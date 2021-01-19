Idaho Speaker of the House to make accommodations for at-risk lawmakers amid lawsuit

"The minority has no interest in problem-solving and would prefer instead to take advantage of the situation of their own manufacture," Bedke said.

Several weeks ago, Idaho Rep. Muffy Davis (D-Sun Valley) and Rep. Sue Chew (D-Boise) filed a lawsuit against Idaho Speaker of the House Scott Bedke (R-Oakley).

The women asked for accommodations to be made for them while in session because of pre-existing conditions that make them more susceptible to contracting COVID-19.

Davis is a paraplegic and Chew has diabetes.

On Friday, Jan. 15, the Idaho House voted along party lines to reject the request to allow both women to work remotely. The two would still be in the building but not in the same rooms as everyone else.

On Monday morning, Speaker Bedke released a statement that he, as a gesture of good faith, has reassigned office space for the women to work from while in session.

"In the interest of the complaining members of the minority and the lack of action by their leadership, by way of House Rule 63, I have re-assigned office space to better accommodate minority members," Bedke said in part.

He added the Democrats were using the situation as a fundraising opportunity, stating "it has become clear that the minority has no interest in problem-solving and would prefer instead to take advantage of the situation of their own manufacture."

In response to Bedke's statement, Davis said she has not received any offer from Bedke. In their initial correspondence on Jan. 8, Bedke suggested Davis and Chew could use the minority offices on the fourth floor of the Statehouse.

Davis has concerns about using those offices due to their close proximity to the public, an issue she brought up previously. She is now waiting to see if there is another option.

She also said she was not aware of any fundraising efforts by House Democrats until Monday morning.

Republican Caucus members are working on potential rule changes that could provide a compromise solution to workspace on the House floor.