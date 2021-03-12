McCall’s Pancake house will be closing after 43 years

Sunday will be the last day The Pancake House in McCall will be open.

BOISE, Idaho — Earlier this week, the owners of the Pancake House in McCall, George and Bonnie Bertram, announced they are closing the restaurant after 43 years on Monday.

They sold the building, which has been on the market for more than four years and will begin their retirement.

“When you get to that point you kind of realize the days are numbered and there’s still things you want to do in life," George Bertram said.

The first thing the Bertrams hope to do once they retire is to spend time traveling to visit family that is scattered across the country.

“Now we’re going to get a chance to do that hopefully," George Bertram said.

Not only have the Bertrams owned the Pancake house, but they have also worked right alongside their employees serving and cooking for their customers and say that they will miss them most of all.

“They’ve worked here for so many years, you know, you get used to seeing them in the morning, and then you won’t see them anymore," Bonnie Bertram said.

They said they will also miss their faithful customers, some of whom have been patrons for generations.

Originally, 43 years ago, the Bertrams took over the Pancake House, which was a literal house along highway 55 near McCall where they served customers for nearly two decades. In 2002 they opened the current location, an eleven thousand square foot log cabin with six grills and enough space to sit more than 200 people, and they still have lines going out the door.

The new building owners will not be keeping the location going as a restaurant, much to the disappointment of the Bertrams.

Brian Holmes and Kevin Eslinger spent Friday morning in McCall and will be covering more on the Pancake House's legacy on Monday.

