x
Skip Navigation

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

208

McCall senior citizens share wisdom with senior class of 2020

This year's graduating class is getting important advice from a local group of senior citizens.

MCCALL, Idaho — When you've lived for 60, 70, 80 even 90 years -- you probably know a thing or two about life.

So when rites of passage -- things like proms and graduations -- were canceled because of COVID concerns, one senior living facility in McCall decided to share their wisdom with this year's graduating class of high school seniors.

The senior citizens at The Cottages Assisted Living Facility created advice signs and posted them to their Facebook page. Scroll through the photo gallery to read those messages.

What's Your Sign? Senior citizens to the Class of 2020

1 / 6
The Cottages Assisted Living

Becky Jackman at The Cottages says one of the things they love the most about spending time with their residents, who range in age from 64 to 104 years old, is hearing their stories and learning from their wisdom.  

She says they are truly fortunate to work with such a great generation of people.

RELATED: CWI graduate celebrates her accomplishment by wakesurfing at Lucky Peak

RELATED: Here's what Idaho high school, college seniors need to know about 2020 'graduation'

RELATED: Columbia High School seniors get a special send-off

RELATED: One man band: Teacher records 22 parts of 'Pomp and Circumstance' to honor seniors

RELATED: Treasure Valley's Class of 2020 celebrated through 'Adopt A High School Senior' Facebook group

Watch more of The 208:

See all of the latest episodes of KTVB's newest show in our YouTube playlist:

Join 'The 208' conversation: