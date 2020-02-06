McCall senior citizens share wisdom with senior class of 2020

This year's graduating class is getting important advice from a local group of senior citizens.

MCCALL, Idaho — When you've lived for 60, 70, 80 even 90 years -- you probably know a thing or two about life.

So when rites of passage -- things like proms and graduations -- were canceled because of COVID concerns, one senior living facility in McCall decided to share their wisdom with this year's graduating class of high school seniors.

The senior citizens at The Cottages Assisted Living Facility created advice signs and posted them to their Facebook page. Scroll through the photo gallery to read those messages.

Becky Jackman at The Cottages says one of the things they love the most about spending time with their residents, who range in age from 64 to 104 years old, is hearing their stories and learning from their wisdom.



She says they are truly fortunate to work with such a great generation of people.

