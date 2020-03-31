Massive line of cars wait at St. Vincent de Paul in Boise for the drive-thru food pantry

"Many people are on the cusp of losing their homes and literally food for a week means the difference between them being able to pay their rent or not."

BOISE, Idaho — As the coronavirus pandemic sickens hundreds of people across Idaho, many people are also beginning to feel the financial burden of so many businesses closing down.

Sobering photos show a line of cars waiting to receive food from St. Vincent de Paul's drive-thru food pantry on Overland Road in Boise.

St. Vincent de Paul told KTVB that they have never experienced a line of cars like this before.

Ralph May, the executive director of St. Vincent de Paul Southwest Idaho said they're helping 566 families a week, which adds up to about 2,300 families a month. Before the coronavirus pandemic, May said they would help about 1,000 to 1,100 families a month.

"Our concern is around the first of the month is usually when we get hit the hardest anyway, just with the normal cycle. And with the fact that so many people are out of work," May said.

May explained that many people who rely on the food pantry are on the financial brink.

"We've seen over and over again with our work here at the pantry that many people are on the cusp of losing their homes and literally food for a week means the difference between them being able to pay their rent or not," May said.

With all of the ongoing uncertainty, May said they're taking it week by week and the Idaho Foodbank is doing what they can to keep them stocked.

"It's important that we keep serving, that we're here every day, we're slated to be open, we're here every day, we provide food for the people who need it," May explained. "So they know they can count on it, one less uncertainty in the world perhaps."

May added that financial donations are the best way to help. To donate or to volunteer, visit St. Vincent de Paul's website.

If you're in need of help, St. Vincent de Paul serves hot meals to go every Monday and Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at their food pantry on Overland Road in Boise.