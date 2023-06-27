'It's a magical place': Idaho City's 'The Sluice Box' for sale

Jamie Brown is the third owner since the 1970's. The property is zoned for commercial and residential use. Brown is asking for $350,000.

Example video title will go here for this video

IDAHO CITY, Idaho — A historic multi-use property in Idaho City hit the housing market to the tune of $350,000.

The Sluice Box, a locally loved second-hand store - collecting an eclectic sum of rare glass, knickknacks, and in-betweens - has become synonymous with the property's namesake despite accounting for only a fraction of its utility.

The two-bed, one-bath listing is host to a residential home on the top floor. The current owner, Jamie Brown, has family living in the building; Jamie lives on a separate lot next door.

Hardly a right angle on the property, the building consists of a series of corners and hallways leading to additional items for sale.

"It's a gold mining thing, ya know? The end of the of the equipment where all the gold gets shaken down, that's the sluice box. That's where you find all the treasure, all the gold," Brown said. " It makes sense, because we're at the end of Main Street, and this is where you find all the treasures."

Brown bought the building and property two years ago after having a close relationship with the previous owner.

"I'm ready for the next adventure. I think of this place like a quilt," Brown said. "I added my touch to it. I think it's ready for the next person's vision, because I think I've taken it basically as far as I can take it."

Brown added a coffee shop, The Lobby Coffee, to the main floor right beside the second-hand offerings. The listing, under 208 Premier Real Estate, is advertising the property to be used as a vacation rental.

