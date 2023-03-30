Idaho governor applauds meaningful property tax relief

Lawmakers passed $117 million in property tax relief. Critics are worried about the March school election that gets cut as a part of the tax relief.

BOISE, Idaho — There is new property tax relief on the way in Idaho, Republicans pushed through a package that is set to send $117 million in relief to Idahoans. However, lawmakers took a long and winding road getting there, and some are voicing criticism.

Governor Brad Little originally vetoed the idea, identifying issues within the legislation that would compromise crucial transportation projects as well as funding for Idaho public defenders. Legislative maneuvers addressed those, the governor went from saying veto – to very good.

Yet, he said that, he still believes the original idea was a hodgepodge, Idaho needed something simple.

“It was $120 million for property tax, but it was a 25-page bill. And that's until we teased out all the problems with it and the legislature and I've been working really hard to have an ongoing source of funds to address these critical road needs for our congestion in Idaho, and particularly here in the Treasure Valley And it jeopardized that. In essence, this week we were going to issue bonds. We couldn't have done that until I vetoed that bill, but then they fixed it later,” the governor said.

Critics of the legislation say they are worried about the March school election day that that goes away as a part of the property tax relief.

Idaho Democrats have pushed for property tax relief, but they say the legislation that is set to be law was not the correct answer. Democrats say a ‘poison pill’ in the legislation takes away a crucial March election date that Idaho Schools utilize for bond and levy elections.

Senate Democratic Leader Melissa Wintrow said; “We knew our constituents expected us to enact sensible property tax reform this session. It’s unfortunate that the best, simple solutions, like reindexing the homeowner’s exemption and significantly increasing property tax assistance for seniors, fell by the wayside in favor of an overly complicated approach with harmful side effects.”

The March election day was a compromise chip that Republicans proponents explain was a fair exchange for schools. Some argued that the March elections have low turnout and come at an awkward budgeting time.

Little wanted to see the March election date stay and said that is one of the few things that he had brought up but didn't get in the bill.

“That's one of the few things that I brought up that I didn't get. But the issue is going to be what are we going to do for one school district that has a specific problem and they need to address their problem and their patrons all agree on it and they vote for it versus having what a one solution fits all for every school district because we've got fast growing school districts, we've got slow growing, we've got districts where they got lots of commercial and retail property. We got districts where it's where it's mainly resort property,” Gov. Little said.

For years Idahoans have called on lawmakers to do something to address skyrocketing property tax rates in some areas. Little says the new package is meaningful relief for people who need it.

“We see the prices of houses going down. If the assessed valuation of your house goes down, your property taxes are going to go around commensurate with that. So, this property tax relief on top of the other things we've done, we're paying for roads, we're paying for sewer, we're paying for water, we're adding significant more money to schools for teacher pay, for bus drivers, for insurance. All of those things your property taxes are paying for,” Gov. Little said.

Thinking back to the beginning of the legislative session and his State of the State, Governor Little is pleased with the collection of accomplishments he worked on with lawmakers. He says the legislative session addressed major problems, problems created by the realities of living in a growing and popular state.

“People want what we have here in Idaho having talked to a lot of people in other states, I understand why,” Little laughed.