Idaho, Ada GOP respond to sudden leadership departures

Six Ada County GOP officials abruptly resigned last week citing a collection of issues they see with the county and state GOP operations.

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Republican Party is looking to move forward with new leadership after six top officials abruptly resigned last week.

In a surprise announcement late Thursday, the Ada County GOP Chair, three Vice Chairs, Treasurer and State Committeewoman stepped down together. They accused the Idaho Republican Party (IDGOP) leadership of unethical behavior like bullying and undermining the county party.

The remaining 15 members of the 21-person Ada County Republican Central Committee Executive Board say they disagree with the allegations the small group that resigned laid out in their release.

"The rest of our central committee is working hard to help capable leadership win the next municipal election," said the county party's Publicity Chair in a statement on Monday.

The county GOP plans to conduct a financial review triggered by the resignations. They will also hold meetings soon to fill the vacancies left by those who resigned.

"We will establish a path to move forward as a more unified county committee," the publicity chair's statement read.

Meanwhile, the IDGOP strongly dismissed the allegations made by those resigning. They called it "projection and sour grapes" from an unhappy minority losing power.

"The Idaho Republican Party will continue fighting for faith, family, and freedom, and representing everyone who stands for Idaho values," the state party said.





