Hummel Architects donates original statehouse drawings to Idaho State Historical Society

BOISE, Idaho — Hummel Architects joined Governor Brad Little (R-Idaho) in the Governor's Ceremonial Office Tuesday to donate more than 100 original hand-drawn structural plans - and paintings - of the Idaho State Capitol dating back to 1911.

The documents have been stored in cubbies and vaults over the years, according to Hummel Partner Scott Straubhar. The company only pulled them out a couple times a year.

"It's part of our portfolio," Straubhar said. "It's about 100 drawings that are actually ink on linen. It's a difficult way to draw. You don't wanna spill ink on them or anything like that. So, those drawings are going over [to the Idaho State Historical Society.] They have historians and people who know how to take care of documents. Plus, it's in a safe location. It feels like a logical move."

The Idaho State Historical Society (ISHS) will preserve the drawings and painting in perpetuity, according to ISHS Executive Director and State Historical Preservation Officer Janet Gallimore.

"Those are now available for research one they get to our facility which will be in about a month," Gallimore said. "They will always be here for the people of Idaho."

The Idaho State Legislature approved a Capitol Building Commission in 1905 to select the architecture firm to construct Idaho's statehouse. That same year, the commission selected Hummel Architects - known as J.E. Tourtellotte & Company at the time - over 14 other submissions.

Initial construction concluded in 1913, according to the Idaho State Historical Society. The original Hummel drawing were used extensively through the Idaho State Capitol Building's restoration and expansion from 2007-10, according to Gallimore.

