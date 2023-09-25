Branden Durst signals end to West Bonner Superintendent role

After an involved selection process, the board offered a job to Dr. Michael Robey. He turned it down in the final stages of the process. So, the school board gave the job to Jackie Branum, one of the other finalists, who then abruptly resigned in March of this year.



From there, Susie Luckey, a longtime Bonner County teacher was appointed by the board of trustees as "interim superintendent."



Luckey was in the finals to be named full superintendent, she along with Mr. Branden Durst. Ultimately the board chose Durst, by a 3-2 vote In late June.



That kicked off a summer series of heated school board and community meetings about Durst, his political affiliations, his history in politics, and his education qualifications.



The contract and benefits, for example, were a major point of contention for some. As well as the requirements for the position.



One of the requirements for Durst to get the district job, or any superintendent job in Idaho, is to have four years of full-time certificated experience working with students while under contract with an accredited school. Which Durst doesn't have.



He needed a special emergency provisional certificate through the state. For that to happen, the school board needed to declare an emergency.



One board member, Carlyn Barton, spoke up early in the process saying she didn't see an emergency that would allow for the certificate.



"The superintendent candidate that was voted in is not currently qualified or able to fulfill all the duties of a public-school superintendent. Even with an emergency certification. The direction of our board has turned into a fascist dictatorship with an agenda which is far from our conservative point of view and no way open to uniting the board employees of this district or community. The direction or agenda that has been kept from the members, not only from the board, but our community," Barton said during a public board meeting in June.



The school board began to see heavy criticism from the local community. Some were very unhappy Durst was appointed. Others vocally supported the move and the ideas Durst talked about.



In August, voters recalled Board Chairman Keith Rutledge and Vice Chairwoman Susan Brown. The recall petition said the trustees 'failed to uphold their oath;' a pointed comment about their handling of the Durst appointment.



Then two weeks ago a major development, The Idaho State Board of Education rejected the emergency application.



A letter sent by the State Board's executive Director Matt Freeman said:



"Absent Mr. Durst meeting all five requirements for a superintendent endorsement under Idaho code, there is no pathway for Mr. Durst to obtain the legally required certification to serve as the West Bonner County School District superintendent."



The Board said that upon review, Idaho law only allows them to issue emergency certificates to teachers, not administrators. While they have made exceptions three times since 2015, their legal interpretation is that those were made in error.



In response, Durst accused the Board of discrimination and political motivations on social media.



So the decision from Durst on Monday comes after a long three months for the West Bonner community.



Durst says in a statement: "I faced a situation marked by its relentless obstacles thrown my way by those who wished to see me fail, including the Idaho State Board of Education and the Superintendent of Public Instruction."



He continued: "To promote healing and unity within the community, I believe it is necessary for me to step aside as Superintendent. It may not be entirely fair, but life rarely is. However, I am committed to facilitating a smooth transition for the district and supporting the new superintendent."



We will find out more Wednesday at the board meeting.