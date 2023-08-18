ALICE Report: 43% of Idahoans struggling to afford necessities

Roughly 11% of Idahoans are living below the federal poverty line. An additional 32% are still unable to balance a basic household budget, according to United Way.

BOISE, Idaho — More Idahoans are struggling to afford everyday necessities since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, according to United Way of Treasure Valley's (UWTV) 2023 ALICE Report.

Across the Treasure Valley, and statewide, 43% of Idahoans are living below the ALICE line - a measurement used to determine if a household can afford a basic budget. However, 11% of these households also fall below the federal poverty level. ALICE is an acronym for asset limited, income constrained, employed.

Many assistance programs base their eligibility criteria on the poverty level, according to UWTV Director of Community Impact Megan Remaley. This creates a problem for the 32% of households living above the poverty line, but below the ALICE threshold.

"They're making too much, but not enough," Remaley said. "The experience of financial hardship is still significant across the Treasure Valley."

However, the current status of ALICE is relatively unknown due to the reports staggering every three years and reporting time-and-place data from the two years previous. The 2023 report details 2021 numbers.

The most recent report shows a 5% increase of Idaho households living in the gap between poverty and ALICE from 2019 to 2021.

"I would anticipate that we'll continue to see increased rates of the Alice experience across our region. It takes ALICE families longer time to recover," Remaley said. "They're seeing increased debt, it's hard to get their hands around savings. When you're living paycheck to paycheck, you're making impossible decisions about what to pay for everything is essential to ensure that your family's well-being is cared for."

