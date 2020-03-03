Licensing exemption bill for substance abuse centers worries some Idaho lawmakers

HB 340 aims to open up treatment options for substance abuse by allowing a facility to have adults and minors but critics fear it could have major consequences.

BOISE, Idaho — A bill meant to allow more facilities that deal with substance abuse issues, namely residential substance abuse treatment for teens, to open passed the Idaho House on Monday.

Under a pilot program, House Bill 340 would allow at least one Idaho facility, Good Samaritan Rehabilitation in Coeur d'Alene, to open it’s doors to both adults and minors.

The facility is even named in the latest version of the bill but Rep. Lauren Necochea (D-Boise) said there is an issue with the bill though.

"The facility in question cannot operate currently because it does not have a license. This legislation is trying to create an extraordinary exception for this one facility to operate without a license," Necochea said.

She said this isn't the right way to fix the problem.

"People are very concerned about allowing 13-year-olds to 17-year-olds intermingle with adults in a rehab facility," Necochea said. "If a facility wants to provide treatment to youth, it can go through the proper process of requiring a license."

Necochea told KTVB she has received a lot of calls from people concerned about the bill who fear having minors in a rehab facility with adults could present major issues, especially considering that the facility in the bill treats issues other than just substance abuse.

"Adults that have pornography or sex addiction, and there are just deep concerns about interspersing youth in that environment," Necochea said.

The representative is also concerned that the safeguards that were in the bill were removed during the amending process.

"Took out the safeguard for criminal background checks, it took out the safeguard requiring parental consent for the treatment, it took out a requirement that law enforcement track complaints about the facility and report those back to the state," Necochea said.

She said with so many other options already available, there is no reason to put vulnerable youth at risk.

"I think the sponsor has good intentions, and we just really need to be careful about ensuring quality care for these vulnerable young people," Necochea said.

After passing the Idaho House, the bill will now head to a Senate committee.