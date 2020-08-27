Lawmakers reflect on special session of the Idaho Legislature

After three days of legislative business, protests, and arrests, lawmakers weigh in on if it was a successful session.

BOISE, Idaho — After a late-night conclusion to the special session of the Idaho Legislature, lawmakers are now reflecting on the whirlwind of developments since Monday.

House Majority Caucus Chair Megan Blanksma says with two election bills passing as well as COVID liability legislation, the session was a success.

“I think after some definite struggles we did have success; some important things came out of the special session,” said Blanksma. “I think our folks on the House side did a good job focusing on what needed to get done. There were distractions, that was frustrating.”

Over the three-day session, the story of the session was not contained to law making. There were several disruptions to the process as well as arrests.

Lawmakers say they believe some people acted out because of a misunderstanding of how business is conducted at the Statehouse.

“Once we got rolling and they started to understand how the process worked, I think it eventually smoothed itself out where everybody who did want to opine on the pending legislation was able to,” said Blanksma.

A major reason members of the public showed up to the special session was to voice concerns about COVID limited liability legislation.

House Bill 6 covered that, and passed both the House and Senate.

It’s aimed at giving confidence to businesses and schools that possible COVID infections on their property won’t expose them to costly lawsuits. The final bill however did not extend immunity to most government entities, something citizens at the Capitol were concerned about.

“I’m glad that we were able to get that done, it took a little while, again we left pretty late, but it was worth it to get that finished up,” said Blanksma.

Some lawmakers don’t feel the special session was entirely necessary.

“I think in the end I’m not sure that it was really worth the risk and all of the drama that came with it,” said House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel.

Rubel says it was good that lawmakers passed election legislation. However, she believes the COVID liability bill went too far.

“This bill excused, basically, all kinds of gross misconduct," Rubel said. "It created full immunity for even gross negligence, which basically removes all incentive for people to take, even, due care. One hopes they will anyway, but there is a real risk that folks are going to get really sloppy if there is no risk of accountability, essentially.”

Early Thursday, Gov. Brad Little said he thought the special session was a success.

He signed the COVID limited liability bill into law as well as an election bill to give county clerks more time to process mail in ballots. The other election item is still pending.

Little says for weeks he had questions from many people on both topics.

“If you are a school board member or superintendent, what was the liability?" Little said. "This COVID virus is different than anything we’ve ever had before and there was a lot of unknowns. So, the liability and the elections were the two subjects of the proclamation about the call.”

Rubel says now that the dust has settled, she isn’t sure it was worth it.

“Riots, broken doors, people being arrested," she said. "In terms of public safety perspective, hundreds and hundreds of people packed into small spaces with no masks and no distancing. I think probably a pretty substantial risk that this increases community spread or at least slows down the date we can finally get back into a lower stage.”

As the House wrapped things up late Wednesday, lawmakers gave a standing ovation for Idaho state troopers who worked long days at the Capitol this week working to keep people and proceedings safe.

“They really did deserve it, those are a whole bunch of hardworking folks," Blanksma said. "They spent a lot of time with us, they were working really hard to make sure that the process of the House and the Senate continued to function and that we all felt safe, it was much appreciated.”

Many other lawmakers echoed that sentiment.

“I’m so thankful for our law enforcement, they did a wonderful job," Rubel said. "They were there everywhere we needed them in just the perfect capacity. They weren’t violent, they weren’t menacing but a reassuring presence to keep order.”

Gov. Little recognized that as well.

“When incivility is detrimental to civility then you got a problem,” Little said. “ISP handled things very well.”