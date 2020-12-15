Mayor McLean, Ada County Commissioner Diana Lachiondo respond to messages of kindness

The hundreds of hearts of support showed Lachiondo and McLean that the community is filled with more love than hate.

BOISE, Idaho — On Monday, KTVB visited Capital High School, where a group of students was hard at work spreading kindness throughout the community.

Every day this week, students are writing letters to people in our community, thanking them for making a positive impact in Boise this year.

The message from the high school students has already spread across the community.

Hundreds of paper hearts with words of support and encouragement were delivered to Ada County Commissioner and Central District Health board member Diana Lachiondo and Boise Mayor Lauren McLean.

Two anonymous women in Boise put out a call on social media for people to write positive messages on paper hearts. They wanted Commissioner Lachiondo and Mayor McLean to see the amount of community support contrasted against the negativity that's been surrounding them this year.

Both Lachiondo and McLean have had protestors show up at their private residencies this year. Those protests were small, however: only a handful of people gathered in front of their homes.

"It was amazing and, importantly, it was incredible for my family. They were home when the moms and kids arrived with the boxes of hearts and they called me by FaceTime so I could say hey to everybody that was installing the decorations," McLean said. " And then I spent about four hours reading all the notes on Friday night and Saturday morning. And every single one of those hearts got read because it reminded me how important it is that we look out for each other and that we find ways to prop each other up in these really tough times and that's what this incredible crew of people did by assembling hearts and bringing them by."

Thank you, Boise! Wish I'd been here to say thanks in person, but so glad my family was able to say hello. Your decorations, art, hearts and well wishes remind me how lucky we are to live in this special place. XOXO ♥️💙💚 pic.twitter.com/xbQgvdL54a — Lauren McLean (@laurenmclean) December 12, 2020

Commissioner Lachiondo was just as appreciative. She tweeted a picture of the hearts at her house, thanking those who were involved.

"THIS is the Idaho and Ada County I know," she wrote in the tweet. "From all my family - to all those who have reached out- Thank You!"

THIS is the Idaho and Ada County I know. From all my family - to all those who have reached out- Thank You! pic.twitter.com/FE6UQZEmi6 — Diana Lachiondo for Ada County (@Lachiondo4Ada) December 12, 2020