Boise couple had unique connection to Albertsons founder and the park named after his wife

An engraved stone in Kathryn Albertson Park pays tribute to Lorayne and Lloyd Klingensmith. So who were they?

BOISE, Idaho — Two public parks sit just on the outskirts of downtown Boise, both named after women who helped shape the City of Trees: Ann Morrison and Kathryn Albertson.

Kathryn Albertson and her husband Joe, founder of the Albertsons supermarket chain, deeded land just on the outskirts of downtown Boise to the city in 1979. The land was once used as a horse pasture.

On October 17, 1989, Kathryn Albertson Park officially opened to the public. Today, the 41-acre park remains a refuge for walkers and wildlife, featuring wide walking paths, gazebos and a water fountain.

At the foot of the fountain sits an engraved stone with the names Lorayne and Lloyd Klingensmith. Viewer Lori Flatz says she was at the park and noticed the engraved stone, but the names didn't ring a bell, so she did a simple Google search, but it yielded no tangible results, except for listing where the couple is buried at Morris Hill Cemetery.

So KTVB reached out to the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation. They said the Klingensmiths were two of Joe and Kathyrn Albertson's best friends and early investors in the Albertsons grocery stores.

Mr. Klingensmith was a Boise attorney and advisor to Joe Albertson. Mrs. Klingensmith donated $50,000 toward the park and requested it go toward a water fountain since there was no fountain in the original design. Their donation also helped build the Eyrie Gazebo, named after the nest of a bird of prey.

Inside the park, you'll find another gazebo called the 'Rookery.' It's unique red tile roof once topped the very first Albertsons supermarket, which opened in 1939 on State Street in Boise. The broad beams that support the roof are from an old airport hanger previously located on the spot where Boise State now stands, a location once visited by Charles Lindbergh.

Up until October of 2019, a ponderosa pine tree sat near the Rookery gazebo. The 376-year-old tree was reportedly the world's largest ponderosa pine but was removed because of decay.

The Boise Parks and Recreation Department said it distributed cross-section pieces of the tree to residents who requested it.

