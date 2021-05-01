Happy Birthday, J.R. Simplot: Honoring the creator of the frozen french fry

For over 15 years, J.R. Simplot worked, and by the beginning of World War II, the JR Simplot company was the largest shipper of fresh potatoes in the country.

BOISE, Idaho — On the first day back to work and school after a long holiday break, you may be wondering what will be on the menu when you get home tonight. Maybe you're even planning which fast food joint you can stop at to pick something up.

Before you start thinking about your options, consider paying an ode to the founder of one of the greatest inventions of all time. Without this man, Idaho probably wouldn't be synonymous with the potato.

Grab some french fries in honor of J.R. "Jack" Simplot, the man who created the frozen french fry.

Born on January 4, 1909, Simplot's family moved to Idaho. By the age of 14, he quit school to start his own business near Declo in 1923.

For over 15 years, Simplot worked, and by the beginning of World War II, the JR Simplot company was the largest shipper of fresh potatoes in the country, selling millions of pounds of dehydrated potatoes and onions to the military.

When wartime shortages made it difficult to buy fertilizer, Simplot built his own manufacturing plant in Pocatello, which allowed him to make his own fertilizer.

After the war ended, the Simplot company created and marketed the first commercially viable frozen french friend in the world. His company then became the exclusive supplier of fries to McDonald's restaurants.

In 2008, at the age of 99, Simplot passed away.

After his death, Simplot left behind a collection of vintage tractors. Instead of building a museum for them, the idea was to create a lively community space where people could come and innovate new ideas.

That space is known as "JUMP", or Jack's Urban Meeting Place. Right next door to JUMP is the world headquarters for the Simplot company.