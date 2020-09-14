'It's just you and nature': How an Idaho man became a trail runner

"Probably on average, I run about 65 miles a week, my longest run is about 110 miles," he said. "A lot of people that aren't really into it, they think it's crazy."

BOISE, Idaho — Garrick Arends regularly shares photos of his adventures from parts across Idaho where he trail runs, so The 208 reached out to him about his passion and he explained that this wasn't a simple lifestyle change.

About seven years ago, Arends decided that he needed a change. After years of being a self-proclaimed gym rat, while still eating fast food and not feeling good.

He started eating right and started running, which soon combined his love of exercise and the great outdoors with trail running.

"For me, it's being able to experience a lot and one day. I've done a couple of loops in the sawtooth mountain range. One of them was almost 43 miles. The other one was 44 miles. Probably on average, I run about 65 miles a week, my longest run is about 110 miles," he said. "A lot of people that aren't really into it, they think it's crazy."

"You know it's being out in the middle of nowhere where there's nobody. And it's just you and nature and just the beauty that you're surrounded by. A lot of people don't get to experience it or they experience it from a distance but they don't get up into it, where you have to put in the work, and when you put in the work and you get deep into the middle of backcountry you really get to appreciate what's there," Arends said.