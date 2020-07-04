'It's going to be longer than most people think': Doctor weighs on if Idaho's stay-at-home order will be extended

"I can't imagine we're going to recommend letting up on these restrictions after this month," Dr. Pate, who is on the state's COVID-19 task force, said.

BOISE, Idaho — On Monday, Idaho's Coronavirus Task Force met for over five hours with Governor Brad Little. That group, which also includes people like former St. Luke's CEO Dr. David Pate, has been meeting twice a week since January to assess the pandemic in Idaho.

On Mach 25, Governor Little issued a three-week, state-wide stay-at-home order to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

When that order was issued, Little said he would rely on science and his team of experts to make future decisions, which included a reassessment date of Wednesday, April 8.

Despite the leveling off of coronavirus numbers statewide and despite the drop of daily confirmed cases, the panel is going to recommend to the Governor that we keep the stay-at-home order in place for several more weeks.

"We were looking at the projections models today and I can tell you based on what we're seeing, is if we let up on these restrictions, certainly if we let up on them in April, probably if we even let up on them in May, we're going to have big problems," Dr. Pate said.

