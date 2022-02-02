"It's about a jacket-eating closet": 8-year-old Dillon works on his next story

Two weeks after we first introduced 8-year-old Dillon and his self-published book, he’s become world-famous.

BOISE, Idaho — It has been two weeks since we first introduced 8-year-old Dillon Helbig and his self-published book “The Adventures of Dillon Helbig's Crismis by Dillon Helbig His Self” at the Boise public library, and in that time, he has become a world-famous author known for his debut book.

His story has been shared not just around the country but also around the world. Outlets like The Washington Post, New York Times, BBC, and The Sydney Herald have all done their own stories on Dylan.

Wednesday morning, he was on the Today show where he broke some big news; he is writing a new book and he said “It's about a jacket-eating closet." A thrilling adventure just like his first.

However, there is still a long line to get his debut novel, 88 holds at the moment.

Normally, the library says they allow people out of the state to request the book, which they would ship to them, but because it’s such a special and one of a kind piece, they changed the rules a bit so that only people in the Treasure Valley can check it out.

Because each person can hold on to it for a month at a time, it could be almost a seven and a half year wait to get the book.

The wait is nearly as old as Dillon his self.