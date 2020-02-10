International Rescue Committee in Boise reacts to new refugee cap proposal

A proposal from the Trump administration would lower the total refugee admittance cap to 15,000.

BOISE, Idaho — Late Wednesday, the Trump administration released its proposal for how many refugees will be allowed into the country for the 2021 fiscal year, which begins on Oct. 1.

“The administration has sent over a report to Congress with the admissions cap for this upcoming year to be set at 15,000,” said Georgette Siqueiros, community engagement coordinator for the International Rescue Committee (IRC) in Boise.

In-part, the IRC works to resettle refugee families for a variety of different reasons.

“This is a very low cap, historically. The historic average has been 95,000,” Siqueiros said.

The 15,000 person cap is the lowest number since the beginning of the U.S. Refugee Admission Program. The Trump administration set the previous low in 2019 with a cap of 18,000, down from 30,000 in 2018 and 45,000 in 2017.

The diminishing caps have made resettling refugees more and more difficult, according to executive director of IRC Boise Julianne Donnelly-Tzul

“You hear these numbers, the majority of people that are coming are children," Donnelly-Tzul said. "So we are talking about the most vulnerable of the most vulnerable and now only a few are making it to safety."

Last year, when the cap was set to 18,000, 168 refugees came to Idaho compared to 1,100 in previous years.

The Trump administration said the cap reflects the continuing commitment to prioritize the safety and well-being of Americans, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the IRC said the need around the world continues to grow.

“The global need is actually at the highest it’s been in many years," Siqueiros said. "We are seeing a really, really high need paired with a really low number which just adds to the devastating number we are seeing right now. We are just really concerned about seeing people come to safety now.”

The proposed cap for the 2021 fiscal year still needs final approval from the President. Until he signs off, new refugees will not be allowed to resettle.

Although the cap is historically low, advocates are pushing the president to sign off so they can at least begin working on new resettlements.

“The U.S. has a long historical commitment to welcome people in need. We have the ability, we have the resources to do it and what we lack right now is just the numbers and dedication from the current administration to make it happen," Siqueiros said. "My thought is always with the families who could be seeking safety and we are just currently not allowing that."

While refugee groups do feel handcuffed by the news, teams like the IRC continues to work with refugee families in their community through a time that has been very challenging. The IRC Facebook page is a great resource for those looking for help or looking to lend a helping hand.

“Something that we have to dedicate ourselves to is the people who are here," Donnelly-Tzul said. "Think about how can we improve the quality of life of the people who are already a part of our community, who are making our community richer for being a part of it."